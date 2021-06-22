Ariana Grande Drops Live Performance Video Of 'POV'; Captivates Fans With Her Vocals

Ariana Grande's fans were in for a treat as the singer dropped her song POV's live performance video. POV is a part of Ariana Grande's latest album Positions. The songstress has joined hands with Vevo to release live performance videos of her other songs from the album as well. Fans were hooked on Ariana's live performance version of the song and left praises for her vocals as well as the visuals of the video.

Ariana Grande drop's live performance video of POV

Ariana first drooped a teaser of her live performance video on her Instagram. POV which was a part of Ariana Grande's latest 2020 album Positions was already a huge hit and the new live performance video is only getting fans even more hooked to the song. The video showcases a sultry and mystical vibe to it as it starts off with the Grande's silhouette standing in a field of lush green grass and colourful wildflowers. Fans particularly praised the singer's vocals and visuals of the video.

Fans left their comments on Ariana's Instagram post and wrote that they missed the singer's performance. Fans also wrote that Ariana's vocals were better than ever in the live performance video.

Fans also left their reaction to Ariana's live performance video of POV on Twitter and were all praise for the singer. One user wrote that they were playing the intro of the song on loop and emphasized on her vocals. While another user wrote, "This performance was truly everything and more I love her so much."

playing the intro in a loop forever 🤌 ariana's voice 💫#arianagrande #pov pic.twitter.com/E4rLhDmPWM — uɐʇs ɐuǝlǝs x ɹǝʞlɐʍuooɯ (@mjxag) June 21, 2021

This performance was truly everything and more I love her so much #ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/UoYKiiQ7RP — ariana.anatomy ♡ (@ariana_anatomy) June 21, 2021

Ariana Grande wishes her father of father's day

The singer took to her Instagram and shared a throwback photo of herself with her father on the occasion of Father's day and wished him. Ariana in her caption wrote "I love you endlessly @edbutera. I cherish every moment of our time together, I cherish our facetime, your laugh! making you laugh! I cherish the parts of me that remind me of you (there are very many). they make me smile. you make me smile. I love you and I am deeply grateful for your being in my life and proud to be your daughter every day ~ happy father’s day."

