Ariana Grande 'honoured & Grateful' As 'Save Your Tears' Remix Tops Billboard Hot 100

On May 3, 2021, Ariana Grande took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude to Billboard, The Weeknd, and to her fans and followers as their Save Your Tears remix becomes the Number one song for its first week atop the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The Weeknd's Save Your Tears hits No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts after being boosted by a remix with friend and popstar, Ariana Grande. Sharing the news with her fans, Ariana stated that she feels 'honoured and so grateful' for topping the charts.

Ariana Grande expresses gratitude for topping Billboard Hot 100 charts

Reposting the Billboard's news on her IG story, Ariana captioned it as, "Thank you so much @billboard @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love!!!! Honoured and so grateful" with a string of hearts. The singer also shared Billboard's story which shows that the song had earlier secured the sixth position in the chart. The song also makes the Weeknd the first artist to earn three No.1s off an album released this decade after Heartless and Blinding Lights previously topped the chart.

The Hot 100 charts blend all-genre streaming (official audio and video), radio airplay, and sales data in the US. All the charts are shared on Billboard's official social media handles. According to the outlet, Save Your Tears remix, which was released on XO/Republic Records, is the 123rd No.1 in the Hot 100's 62-year history of Billboard. The song was remixed and released at the ending of April 2021.

Combining all versions of the song, the report by MRC Data suggests it drew 30.4 million US streams and sold over 18,000 downloads in the ending week of April. This has won the duo Hot 100's top Streaming and SalesGainer awards. The MV has attracted over 67.3 million radio airplay audience impressions till May 2, 2021. This also becomes Ariana's eighth Digital Song Sales No. 1 and The Weeknd's sixth. The remix song marks The Weeknd and Ariana's third collaboration in seven years. The Weeknd hopped on the Off The Table duet which also featured Ariana's 2020 No. 1 album and Love Me Harder from her 2014's My Everything album.

Image Source: Ariana Grande's Instagram

