Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In Private 'low-profile' Ceremony In Montecito

Ariana Grande’s relationship with Dalton Gomez has been a highly speculated affair in the entertainment industry ever since it began. The couple have been together for a while now and have been going strong together. While both Ariana and Dalton have remained largely silent about their relationship, it appears that the couple have taken it to next level. It has been recently revealed that Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony. Following is more information on this new development along with other interesting details about their wedding.

Ariana Grande gets hitched to Dalton Gomez in a low-profile wedding

After dating Dalton Gomez for more than a year, Ariana Grande has tied the knot with him in a private ceremony, as per a report by People. The wedding reportedly had merely 20 people as guests, which included their immediate family and friends. A source close to the couple said that their families “couldn’t be happier”. The source also disclosed that the wedding had taken place in Ariana’s house in Montecito, which is located in the state of California, USA. The reason why the couple chose this location for their wedding is that they have spent a lot of time together there and both of them “love” it.

While Dalton Gomez often features in Ariana Grande’s Instagram posts, he prefers to keep his relationship with her out of the limelight. The source has also revealed that the singer’s family “loves” Dalton and believe that he is the right fit for her. The couple began dating early last year and had got serious each other during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. They finally made their relationship official by appearing in Ariana’s music video with Justin Bieber titled Stuck With U.

However, neither of the two have opened up yet on their wedding and the beginning of their journey as a married couple. While Dalton has refrained from stepping into the spotlight, Ariana has gained a massive popularity during the course of her career. She has been felicitated with numerous prestigious awards, including Grammy and BillBoard music awards, which she has received for her various hit songs and albums.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

