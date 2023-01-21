Ariana Grande Responds To ‘isn’t A Singer Anymore' Criticism; 'Done With Lots Of Love'

Pop singer Ariana Grande gave the perfect response to a troll claiming she isn't a singer anymore by singing a cappella cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," the Oscar-winning tune from 'The Wizard of Oz'. Ariana posted a TikTok video along with text callouts quoting “why aren’t you a singer anymore?”, below which Ariana replied by writing, “is literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day”.

In the caption, the actor-singer wrote, "Wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not 'Ozian' at the moment. Keeping to my little bubble for now. Done with lots of love."

Check out Ariana's video below:

ariana grande singing “somewhere over the rainbow” is absolutely everything pic.twitter.com/g2WZuSeKu7 — ariana loops (@arisloops) January 20, 2023

Ariana is currently shooting for the movie version of the musical 'Wicked', in which she portrays the lead character of Glinda the Good Witch. She can be seen in her TikTok video wrapped in a pink blanket to conceal her Glinda hairstyle.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the ensemble cast of the film also includes Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang. The first installment will premiere on December 25, 2024.

Ariana Grande's work profile

Grande began her music career at the age of 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical '13'. She rose to fame for playing Cat Valentine in the television series 'Victorious' and 'Sam & Cat'.

Ariana signed with Republic Records in 2011 and released her debut album 'Yours Truly' in 2013. Since then, she has released 5 more albums and has become one of the world's best-selling music artists.