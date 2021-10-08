Ariana Grande Secures 5-year Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Threatened To Kill Her

Ariana Grande secured a five-year restraining order against a man who threatened to kill her and her family. As per the conditions of the order, the man must stay away from the singer till October 5, 2026. The restraining order was passed by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge after one of her security guards testified against the man.

Their statements were backed by the declaration by a law enforcement officer who believed that the order was essential since there were chances of the man being released from jail. The alleged stalker named Aharon Brown is currently in jail. He had been arrested on September 9 after he allegedly flashed his hunting knife after trespassing at her residence in Los Angeles in the early hours.

Ariana Grande gets restraining order against stalker

As per a report on Rolling Stone, one of Grande's security guards, who had clashed with the man when he arrived with the knife at the property and flashed it on them, testified in court. The man was reportedly furious over being asked to leave, after which he issued his threat. Judge Reginald L. Neal granted the order as per the testimony.

Ariana Grande alleged that the man threatened to kill her or her family after brandishing a knife at her at her property. She had submitted her statement with the court in September, in which she wrote that she was terrified by the obsesive behaviour of the man, after he started being spotted outside her residence in February. The visits increased further around August and September and the 28-year-old claimed that he came almost everyday or even multiple times in a day.

She said that she feared for her safety and that the man could physically harm her or her loved ones. She stated that without a restraining order, he could continue to come to her residence and 'murder' her or her family members.

The police have seized the weapon from him.

The development came over a year, in May 2020, after the Save Your Tears artist and her mother were granted a restraining order against another stalker, named Fidel Henriques.