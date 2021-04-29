Ariana Grande Thanks The Weeknd And Fans For 'Save Your Tears' Remix

The Weeknd's fourth studio album After Hours (2020) has the song Save Your Tears. After the success of the album last year, he recently released a remix version of Save Your Tears featuring Ariana Grande. The animated video received praises from many. Now, Grande expressed her gratitude for being a part of the track.

Ariana Grande thanks fans and the Weeknd for Save Your Tears Remix

Ariana Grande has more than 230 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. Her latest post has her appreciating the fans for showering Save Your Tears Remix with love and The Weeknd for giving her the opportunity to be a part of the song. She shared a small clip from the animated video. Check out her post below.

The official remake of the After Hours album was created by OPN and is included in the original deluxe edition of the record and the remix EP After Hours (Remixes). The second remix, a collaboration with Ariana Grande, was dropped a week ago with an accompanying animated music video. It has The Weeknd as a cartoon figure in a building making a doll that turns out to be Grande. The animated music video has crossed 25 million views and has more than a million likes. It topped Billboard's new music poll of the week, beating H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown, Come Through, by a huge margin. Check out Save Your Tears remix below.

Save Your Tears Remix marks the third collaboration between Ariana Grande and The Weeknd in the past seven years. They first ventured together in 2014 on Love Me Harder, a song from Grande's second studio My Everything. The two then worked on Off the Table, the fifth track on Grande's sixth studio album Positions (2020). All the songs have been a hit. The original Save Your Tears reached the top five in twenty countries. The music video that released in January 2021 has surpassed 300 million views and three million likes. Take a look at the original track below.

