Ariana Grande's Birthday: Take The Quiz And Complete The Lyrics Of Her Popular Songs

Ariana Grande has been one of the most loved singers in current times. Her songs have gone on to dominate worldwide music charts and thus garnered her tremendous fame. The singer has also won many laurels and awards through her years in the industry. Thus as Ariana Grande celebrates her birthday today, here is a short quiz that one can take. One would have to complete the incomplete song lyrics from the options provided below.

Complete the lyrics of the given popular songs

1) Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs." Bought matching diamonds for six of my girlfriends, I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches, Think retail therapy my new addiction

A) Whoever said money can't solve your problems, Must not have had enough money to solve 'em, They say, "Which one?" I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em", Happiness is the same price as red bottoms.

B) Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you, This some s**t that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do), But for you, I kinda, kinda want to, 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too

C) I don't know why I run away, I'll make you cry when I run away

D) So, look what I got, Look at what you taught me, And for that, I say

2) This some sh*t that I usually don't do (yeah) But for you, I kinda, kinda want to 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too (and I'm down too)

A) Whoever said money can't solve your problems, Must not have had enough money to solve 'em, They say, "Which one?" I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em", Happiness is the same price as red bottoms

B) Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you, This some s**t that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do), But for you, I kinda, kinda want to, 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too

C) I can feel it on my skin, It's coming down on me, Teardrops on my fac, Water like misery

D) So, look what I got, Look at what you taught me, And for that, I say



3) You could've asked me why I broke your heart, You could've told me that you fell apart, But you walked past me like I wasn't there, And just pretended like you didn't care

A) Whoever said money can't solve your problems, Must not have had enough money to solve 'em, They say, "Which one?" I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em", Happiness is the same price as red bottoms

B) Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you, This some s**t that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do), But for you, I kinda, kinda want to, 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too

C) I don't know why I run away, I'll make you cry when I run away

D) So, look what I got, Look at what you taught me, And for that, I say





4) One taught me, love, One taught me patience, And one taught me pain, Now, I'm so amazing, Say I've loved and I've lost, But that's not what I see

A) Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you, This some s**t that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do), But for you, I kinda, kinda want to, 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too

B) I don't know why I run away, I'll make you cry when I run away

C) So, look what I got, Look at what you taught me, And for that, I say

D) I can feel it on my skin, It's coming down on me, Teardrops on my face, Water like misery



5) Living in a world where no one's innocent, Oh, but at least we try, Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in, So I don't lose my mind, Baby, yeah

A) Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you, This some s**t that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do), But for you, I kinda, kinda want to, 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too

B) I don't know why I run away, I'll make you cry when I run away

C) So, look what I got, Look at what you taught me, And for that, I say

D) I can feel it on my skin, It's coming down on me, Teardrops on my face, Water like misery





Answers:

A) Whoever said money can't solve your problems, Must not have had enough money to solve 'em, They say, "Which one?" I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em", Happiness is the same price as red bottoms B) Yeah, I'm down too, switching the positions for you, This some s**t that I (yeah) usually don't do (don't do), But for you, I kinda, kinda want to, 'Cause you're down for me and I'm down too C) I don't know why I run away, I'll make you cry when I run away C) So, look what I got, Look at what you taught me, And for that, I say D) I can feel it on my skin, It's coming down on me, Teardrops on my face, Water like misery

Image: Ariana Grande Instagram

