Ariana Grande's Wedding To Her Recent Live Performance, A Look At The Singer's Week

Ariana Grande sent the netizens into a frenzy after she shared the first-ever photos with her husband Dalton Gomez. Apart from sharing pictures of her intimate wedding, the singer also performed on the stage of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 with The Weeknd. The God Is A Woman singer also took to her Instagram and paid tribute to the Manchester bombing victims. Take a look at how the week went for singer Ariana Grande.

How the week went for Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester bombing victims

22 May marked the 4th anniversary of the tragic suicide bombing attack that took place in Manchester Arena, the United Kingdom, after Ariana's concert. Ariana Grande's Instagram featured a post dedicated to the victims of the attack and paid tribute to them on the 4th anniversary of the attack. Ariana in her caption wrote that this anniversary will never be an easy one for her, but that she was thinking about all the victims of the event. The singer, paying tribute to the victims, wrote, "Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day year-round, I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one... please know that I am thinking of u all today. Manchester, you’re in my heart always".

Ariana Grande shares first photos from her wedding

The singer confirmed her wedding with beau Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent, and gave fans a peek into her intimate wedding. As per People, the singer had intimate nuptials at her residence with less than 20 people in attendance. Ariana shared pictures of her wedding on Instagram and wrote the date of her wedding which was on 15th May 2021. The singer donned a minimalistic traditional white wedding dress designed by Vera Wang. In the photos, Ariana was seen kissing her husband Dalton Gomez. Check out the rest of Ariana's photos from her wedding below.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd performed their latest single Save Your Tears on the stage of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021. The performance was Ariana's first-ever live performance and public appearance after her wedding with beau Dalton Gomez. The singer shared snippets of her performance on her Instagram.

IMAGE: ARIANA GRANDE'S INSTAGRAM

