Arijit Singh And His Wife Test Positive For COVID-19; Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

The COVID-19 scare across the country is increasing with a rapid surge in cases. More and more people are testing positive, and the government has also advised its citizens to stay home and follow all precautionary norms. Several state governments have also imposed night curfews and restrictions on public gatherings. Several celebrities in the film industry also contracted the virus in the last few days. As Bollywood is not away from the virus, renowned singer Arijit Singh and his wife, Koel Roy, recently tested positive.

Taking to his official Facebook handle, Arijit Singh recently informed his fans he and his wife have tested positive. He further gave health updates about his condition and revealed the two of them have quarantined themselves soon after their diagnosis. He wrote, "Me and my wife have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and have quarantined ourselves." The singer's fans showered him with love and best wishes in the comment section. Many also prayed for his speedy recovery. Singer Ayush Talniya also reacted to the post and wrote, "All our prayers with you and your family dada. You’ll get well soon."

Arijit Singh is well known as one of the most beloved singers in the country. His melodious music has won millions of hearts. The singer is also known as the 'King of Playback Singing' and is the recipient of a National Award for his music. Some of his best songs include Humdard, Gerua, Zaalima, Mast Magan, Muskuraane, Soch Na Sake, Tum Hi Ho, Samjhawan, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, Laal Ishq and more.

Bollywood celebs who tested positive

Several Bollywood celebs were diagnosed with coronavirus in the past few days. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also informed his fans about his diagnosis and shared he has been experiencing mild symptoms. He further asked everyone who came in his contact to get tested and his fans to stay safe and follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

On the other hand, veteran actor Nafisa Ali also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor has also been hospitalised and is hoping to return home soon. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani was also diagnosed with the virus a few days ago.

Image: Twitter/@AritijTM