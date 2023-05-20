Arijit Singh's Aaj Phir Remix Left Anuradha Paudwal 'in Tears': I Immediately Switch

Anuradha Paudwal, who ruled the 80s and 90s with her hit songs, revealed that she was left horrified after listening to Arijit Singh's version of Aaj Phir. During an interview with Indian Express, the veteran singer opened up on the remixes of her own songs. She told the portal that whenever she listens to the remix versions of her songs she feels like crying.

“I do sometimes listen to my own songs, not a lot, but when I do, I listen to devotional ones. But you know when I listen to them? When there is a remix, and I am horrified and I want to cry– that is when I immediately, without fail, I put to my own songs and listen to them! That, ‘Oh wow, well now this is such a good song,’ she was quoted as saying.

Citing Arijit Singh's example (he recreated an old hit track Aaj Phir from Dayavan), Anuradha Paudwal said, "That had happened when someone asked me to listen to this (remix) from Dayavan (Aaj Phir Tum Pe). That person told me it was a super-duper hit track and sent it to me. I was in tears when I heard it, I immediately switched to YouTube and heard my original song from the film multiple times. Tab jaake mere mann mein shaanti aayi (Finally I found peace).” Arijit Singh is popular for his songs Kesariya, Kalank, Tum Hi Ho, among many more. His latest song features in film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Anuradha Paudwal's music career

In her career spanning over four decades, the veteran singer has recorded more than 9,000 songs and more than 1,500 bhajans in several regional languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and Tamil. She has also given many chartbuster songs to Bollywood, such as Tu Mera Janu Hai, Nazar Ke Saamne, Keh Do Ki Tum, Mujhe Neend Na Aaye and Bahut Pyar Karte Hain.