Arjun Kanungo Opens Up On Convincing Mother About Opening His Studio At The Age Of 18

Singer Arjun Kanungo recently spoke about his journey of opening his studio at the age of 18. He recalled how difficult it was convincing his mother. However, the singer added that she had always been supportive and motivated him to give his all. Moreover, Kanungo remembered how he found his passion for music.

Arjun Kanungo on opening his studio at the age of 18

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Arjun Kanungo spoke about the problems he faced while opening his studio when he was just 18 years old. The singer explained that it was quite difficult to convince his mother but she eventually agreed. Kanungo added that his parents had divorced when he was too young, so it was just him and his mother.

The singer explained, “We did not have a lot of money, but one thing that my mom always taught me was whatever you do, you do well. Better don’t do it than doing it half-heartedly. I have lived my whole life with this attitude because after completing my 12th standard, I did not want to be an engineer, just to be an engineer or a doctor for the sake of being a doctor. I wanted to be passionate about what I did. So, I decided whatever I will do, I want to know everything about it, be really good at it, and I want to love it. That’s how I found music. When I started, I could see myself doing music 24*7 without feeling that it's work.”

Also read: Arjun Kanungo Says He Had No Idea Who Shehnaaz Gill Was Before 'Waada Hai'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Describing his relationship with his father, Arjun Kanungo revealed that he was never close to him. So, his mother had always played the role of a mom and dad. He added, “My mom was always supportive. She said if you are serious about doing something, then I will support you. So, I never took that for granted. And I never wanted to let her down. I always wanted to make her proud. I started working around 15 years old because, obviously, you have to take care of the house when you realise you don’t have a father to take care of you, you have to start earlier. I did all sorts of things. I studied computer engineering... Sab Kuch Kiya, online Kiya. Then I realised I love music the most. So, I pursued that, and it just kind of happened for me as I loved it so much.”

Also read: Arjun Kanungo Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Carla Dennis, Says 'couldn’t Wait

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.