Arjun Kanungo Recalls Crazy Fan Moments; Says 'sometimes They Get A Bit Overenthusiastic'

Singer Arjun Kanungo recently shared some of his crazy fan moments after rising to fame. He recalled having a show in Ahmedabad, and a 17-year-old girl drove all the way from Jaipur, just to meet him. She did not even inform her parents before travelling the whole night to Ahmedabad, he recounted.

Arjun Kanungo opened up about having good as well as bad fan moments in an exclusive interview with Republic World. He added how people sometimes become 'a little overenthusiastic'. The singer spoke about getting worried about a 17-year-old girl, who drove all night from Jaipur to Ahmedabad without telling her parents. Arjun Kanungo remembered how the show went very badly as he got worried after receiving her text on Instagram that she was coming from far away and wanted to take a selfie. This incident was from the time he was becoming famous in 2016-2017 after Fursat song released.

Kanungo recalled another fan moment. He went on, “I live in Bandra, and there is a café that I like a lot. So, I go there sometimes. One day, there were 3-4 people, looking at me and I was like maybe they want to talk and say Hi for a photo, that is all people do. Instead of coming over to me, as soon as I left, there was some cake remaining on the table. The girl took the same and put it in her pocket. Then, she messaged me on Instagram that I am never eating this cake. I am keeping it with me, always.”

Sharing his feelings in hitting 1 Million followers on Instagram, Arjun Kanungo described, “I don’t care about followers. But my fans made me care about it so much that I started putting one video every day during the lockdown and from having 300K followers, now I am almost a million in six months". He also spoke about his recent collaboration with Instagram ‘Arjun Right Now’. The singer explained, “Instagram contacted me in Sept-Oct for a funded content. They said we would give you a fixed amount of budget to shoot properly and we want you to do five episodes of a Vlog. In fact, they released a PR on this. They wanted me to start my own show on Instagram.”

