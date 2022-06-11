The music fraternity lost one of its gems, singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath who breathed his last on 31st May. The news of his death has sent shock waves across the nation with fans and other notable celebrities mourning the demise of the veteran singer.

Post his death several notable celebrities have come out in open and talked about various incidents in the light of KK's sudden demise. The latest celeb to join the bandwagon is singer Arjun Kanungo who recently, revealed that he experienced a similar incident while performing at the same auditorium where late singer KK’s health conditions deteriorated. Moreover, Kanungo also emphasized the need for medical facilities to be made available at such venues.

Arjun Kanungo reveals facing similar conditions at Kolkata concert venue

As per the reports of the Hindustan Times, singer-composer Arjun Kanungo after his concert in Delhi spoke about the need for the availability of medical facilities in venues where their performances are organised. The Gallan Tipsiyaan singer used KK's Kolkata auditorium incident as a reference and stated-

"I did hear the auditorium was extremely hot. I have performed at that auditorium before and I had the same experience... I couldn’t breathe. It is insane how hot it is. It was so hot, the ACs were not working. These older auditoriums are not maintained well. It’s a multi-varied problem. The auditorium should have been better. I don’t know if they [the management] were aware. If they were aware that he’s not feeling well, and he said something, then they should have stopped the show. It doesn’t matter, it’s (just) one show."

Arjun Kanungo further emphasised the fact that the organisers should arrange every possible medical facility so that such incidents do not happen in the future. He further stated-

"When we do a shoot, every call sheet comes with the (details of) closest hospital and police station. Organisers need to figure out where the closest hospital is. If the organiser knows the artiste is not feeling well, they need to act.”

More about KK's death

The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. However, his health condition deteriorated and he was soon rushed to the CMRI hospital, where the singer was declared dead on arrival. The singer's last rites were held in Versova, Mumbai, on June 2, 2022.

Image : insta/@arjunkanungo/facebook/@kk