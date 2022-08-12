Arjun Kanungo Shares First Wedding Pics With Carla Dennis; 'Words Can't Express How...'

After dating for a long time, singer Arjun Kanungo has finally tied the knot with girlfriend Carla Dennis. The couple exchanged vows at Taj Hotel in Mumbai with close friends and family members in attendance. After several pictures from the intimate ceremony started to surface online, Arjun treated fans with the first glimpse of his wedding.

A day after the wedding, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures, and penned an endearing note while seeking the blessings of all and explaining the level of happiness she holds in his heart. For the big day, Carla wore a red Sabyasachi designer lehenga while Arjun looked dapper in a cream sherwani by Anita Dongre.

Arjun Kanungo shares first wedding pictures with Carla Dennis

One of the pictures from the wedding features the couple looking at each other in admiration. The other pictures were of the two kissing each other after taking the pheras. The third snap is of the two posing straight after the ceremony as husband and wife.

“In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo,” the Fursat singer wrote alongside the pictures.

Soon, the post got flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and loved ones. Post the wedding, the couple hosted a bash for their friends in Mumbai which was attended by Bollywood stars like Bobby Deol along with his wife, Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni, and many more to participate in the couple’s happiness. According to various media reports, Arjun and Carla will also be hosting a white wedding next year. in the UK. for Carla’s near and dear ones.

To the unknown, Carla, who was born in South Africa, is an actor and had also appeared in the music video of Arjun's song Tu Na Mera (2019).

IMAGE: Instagram/arjunkanungo