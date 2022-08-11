Arjun Kanungo Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Carla Dennis In Mumbai; See Pics

Popular singer Arjun Kanungo finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis in Mumbai on Wednesday. Though the couple has not shared any official pictures yet, however, several fans were treated to amazing glimpses from the special day with various viral pictures on social media. Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis have been dating for the past seven years after which they had decided to begin a new chapter of their life.

The wedding rituals took place as per Hindu traditions and the video of the two stars taking pheras has gone viral on the Internet. For the wedding, Arjun wore an ivory sherwani, while his bride was in a red bridal lehenga with golden embroidery and had left her hair loose. In the video from the phera ceremony, Arjun held Carla's hand while moving around the havan kund. Carla had a huge smile on her face as she said hi to the camera. The wedding ceremony was held at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis tie the knot

Arjun Kanungo and Carla’s wedding pictures have created a strong buzz among the fans on social media. After their phera clip, another picture from their pre-wedding shoot was surfacing on social media. The picture featured Arjun holding Carla as they gazed into each other's eyes, while another had them laughing with their hands up in the air.

Before the wedding, the mehendi ceremony pictures were something that is sure to lift the mood of the users and his fans as they showed the amount of fun all the guests had during the pre-wedding festivity. For the Mehendi ceremony, the singer looked dashing in an off-white kurta paired with a Nehru jacket. Carla, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a vibrant pink lehenga and has accessorised with a green necklace and statement earrings.

After a lavish wedding attended by close friends and family, Arjun and Carla will also have a wedding reception on Thursday, August 11. According to various media reports, the party is expected to be hosted at Neuma in South Mumbai, and the theme of the event will be 'evening chic.' As per Pinkvilla, several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Bobby Deol have been invited to the party. Actor Sonal Chauhan, who starred opposite Arjun in his popular music video for Fursat, is also expected to be in attendance.

IMAGE: Instagram/maharjunay/santabantahumour