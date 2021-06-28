Arjun Kapoor Lauds Malaika Arora For Making Him 'look Good' In This Candid Picture

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, June 28, 2021, to share a candid picture of himself. The picture was captured by none other than his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor also penned a note in the caption section revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of him lost in thought which was clicked by Malaika Arora. In the picture, the actor can be seen looking away from the camera and giving a candid pose. He is seen donning a light coloured hoodie and opted for a messy hairdo and a beard. By the looks of the picture, the actor had gone for lunch with Malaika at a restaurant.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. He wrote, “Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch”. He added, “A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me”. He concluded by saying, “My workmates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. And her also gave photo credit to Malaika Arora and said, “she makes me look good”. Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users were happy seeing this pic, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “this is amazing”. Another user wrote, “Aww. I love this post so much”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor featured in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar earlier this year. The film earned good reviews and praises upon its release on Amazon Prime a few weeks ago. He is also being seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson which is currently premiering on the OTT platform Netflix.

Image: Malaika Arora's Instagram

