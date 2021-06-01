Armaan Malik And Eric Nam's New Single 'Echo' Receives 10 Million Views In 10 Days

Singer Armaan Malik is overjoyed as his latest single with Eric Nam and KSHMR titled Echo, hit 10 million views on YouTube. The single was released on May 21, 2021, and managed to reach the milestone in just 10 days. The artist thanked his fans for their support in a recent tweet.

Armaan took to his Twitter account to not only announce the milestone but also thank his fans profusely. Sharing stills from the video, he wrote, "10 Million in 10 days!! Thank you for all the love on #Echo" and added a rocket emoji. In the thread, he specially mentioned the Nam nation and KSHMR fans saying it would not have been possible without them. See Armaan Malik's tweet below.

10 Million in 10 days!! Thank you for all the love on #Echo 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XZkqxVbB01 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2021

This would not have been possible without the #Armaanians #NamNation and #KSHMR fans. We made it happen y’all 🇮🇳 🇰🇷 🇺🇸 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 1, 2021

Armaan's fans, who call themselves Armaanians, flooded the comment section with love for their favourite artist. They showered him with praises and congratulated him for reaching the milestone. They even wished for the artist to gain more success. One fan wrote, "Congratulations you deserve it your fans are very proud of you I hope you can see those comments so that can make you happy." "I just love your versatility with each song... How talented you are!!!! I'm ECHOinggg", wrote another fan.

@ArmaanMalik22 Listen!!!!

We Armaanians are together forever and are with u in each n every step of your life.... You go boiii we are always here to support you... lots of love ❤🚀😍🙌 — Tisha♡ (@AM__Tisha) June 1, 2021

I just love your versatility with each song...

How talented you are!!!!

I'm ECHOinggg🚀 — ARMAAN's Heartbeat ♥(STREAM ECHO): (@Pouron9) June 1, 2021

Congratulations you deserve it your fans are very proud of you I hope you can see those comments so that can make you happy 💓 — koo💜🍊😼 (@Bandita42115107) June 1, 2021

😭😭😭 We all are hear for your happinesss you deserve more

"ONE STAR ALWAYS SHINE BRIGHTNESS" — 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑 𝕶𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖙𝖊 🐘 😇 (@_Armaan_desire) June 1, 2021

Always keep loving and supporting you , At your very moment and I your every dreams your #Armaanians are there with you ...😊😊 #Echo — DISHA._296 #LikeAnEcho 😊 (@Disha34908872) June 1, 2021

Armaan Malik and Eric Nam's Echo

Armaan Malik and Eric Nam's Echo released on May 21, 2021, introducing the results of Kpop meets I-pop. The vocals were provided by the two singers and the music was produced by KSHMR. The music video was helmed by Dibya Chatterjee and bankrolled under the banner MWM Entertainment.

Reportedly, the two singers decided to collaborate after they had a conversation on Twitter. According to a report by Grazia, Armaan had recorded a verse for Echo when he met KSHMR in Los Angeles before the pandemic. It was only a demo at the time. Soon, he got into an interaction with Kpop star Eric Nam and shortly became friends. After interacting on Twitter with Eric, the two artists decided to collaborate on the latest single.

