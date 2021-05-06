Armaan Malik Asks Fans To Stop Using 'COVID' In Their Conversations, Faces Backlash

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, on May 4, advised his followers against using the words ‘corona’ and ‘COVID’ in their everyday conversations. In a tweet, the 25-year-old urged his fans to consciously try and refrain from taking the name of the infectious disease asserting that “more we talk about it, more we’re attracting it towards us.” Soon, his tweet sparked a slew of negative responses, with many mocking him for his advice.

While many suggested him to 'use his mouth only for singing', others labelled him as a 'preacher'. Yet there were many who tried to explain to him about the pandemic and the logic behind it. Meanwhile, Screenwriter Sulagna Chatterjee also joined the conversation asking Malik to “shut up.”

Armaan Malik, you have a beautiful voice. Open your mouth only to sing. — Jason (@jason_thet_17) May 5, 2021

Dude thought if we don't use those words, people will forget what it is and pandemic gonna stop by its own https://t.co/iTaoJWJWpE — dude with a Loser tag (@notmuchconfused) May 5, 2021

Sri sri Armaan Malik. ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/b8HeByvMQG — Aakanksha Singh (@Hallelujah_20) May 5, 2021

On the work front, Malik recently dropped the lyrical video of Bin Tere on his YouTube channel. The song was sung by him along with Jonita Gandhi. However, a Twitter user wrote to him and asked him to stop releasing songs amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to the netizen, Armaan slammed him and stated maybe "good music could bring some sanity."

Taking to Twitter, a user said, “Desh me corona bad raha ha (COVID is spreading in the whole country)... Plz stop releasing songs .. Evryone is suffering .. Plz let dat money into a good cause.”

Hitting back at the user, Armaan wrote, “releasing music ≠ being insensitive to the situation. Please get that into your head. And rahi baat suffering ki, (As far as suffering is considered) I hope you’re aware that there are many who are also suffering at home too with mental health issues. Maybe a good piece of music could bring them some sanity!”

COVID in India

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc across the country. According to the latest tally by MoHFW, the caseload of COVID-19 infections rose to 2,06,65,148 on May 6. Out of which, 2,26,188 lost their lives while 1,69,51,731 recovered. There are a total of 34,87,229 of still active coronavirus cases in the country.

Image Credits: Pixabay/Armaan Malik/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.