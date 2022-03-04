Armaan Malik Becomes 1st Indian Singer To Get Recognised By Grammys Global Spin For 'You'

Singer Armaan Malik began his career as a child actor in the year 2006. After lending his melodious voice to sing some of the biggest romantic Bollywood hits, the young singer emerged as one of the biggest artists in India with the title of 'Prince of Romance.' He also trained in Hindustani classical music for ten years and studied music at Berklee College of Music.

His hard work in studying music is reflected in his achievements as the young singer can now sing in over ten languages including Telugu, English, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Urdu and more. Adding another feather to his achievement, Armaan Malik has now become the first Indian artist to be recognized by the Grammys Global Spin. Read on to know more.

Armaan Malik features on Grammys Global Spin for 'You'

The singer recently released his single titled You with a music video shot in Paris. The romantic beat featured the singer romancing with on-screen partner on the streets of Paris and in front of the Eiffel tower. The single was a huge success as fans enjoyed his romantic side on the screen. Moreover, the single You landed the singer in the prestigious list of Grammys Global Spin.

The official Instagram handle of Recording Academy shared a video of Malik performing the soulful single. They wrote in the caption, ''Sometimes it takes fathoms of experience to come up with something simple. Mumbai, India native #ArmaanMalik studied Hindustani classical music for a decade, went on to study western music at Berklee, and can now sing in 10 languages.'' and added, ''Watch the emotive pop star represent India with a stirring performance of You”

Expressing his excitement over the achievement, the 26-year-old wrote, ''All of it is happening right before my eyes.. these were dreams I saw when I was a kid. To see myself here on this platform repping India and musicians from my country is the biggest blessing ever! This acoustic performance of ‘You’ is dedicated to my Dadi who I know is up there beaming with pride''. Lastly, he added, ''Thank you @recordingacademy for giving me the opportunity to showcase my music to the world!''

Image: Instagram/@armaanmalik