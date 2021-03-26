Armaan Malik Celebrates 1 Year Of His Feature On Times Square Billboard, Pens Poetic Note

Young singing sensation Singer Armaan Malik is known to belt out some of the amazing songs like Butta Bomma, Jab Tak any many more. The singer who made his English music debut last year with the song Control, recently celebrated a year of his feature on the Times Square Billboard in NYC. Recalling the nostalgic moment where he was delighted to see himself feature on the prominent building because of his work, the singer took to his Twitter handle and wrote that his "dreams were realised and history was made."

Armaan Malik celebrates one year of his feature at Times Square

The singer shared the picture of the iconic moment and described how he felt after he witnessed the glorious moment. In his post, he wrote that exactly a year ago, his dreams got fulfilled and he finally got recognition in the Hollywood industry with his new song. He described the picture and wrote that 'the skies were dark, streets were empty, and the world was on edge, but this ray of hope shone brightly on a big hoarding right in the middle of Times Square.'

Armaan's mother Jyothi Malik was the first one to leave a comment below the post and explained how this moment left her emotional. Jyothi wrote that as soon as she got to know about the glorious moment, she could not stop herself from thanking God for fulfilling her son's dreams. Calling it as a proud moment for her, she further wrote that it left her emotional and she felt blessed and proud to have been a part of this 'historic journey with her son.' On reading such encouraging words by his mother, Armaan quickly responded and wrote, "Love you mom."

Got so so Emotional !! This has been your childhood dream n to think God has made it possible under all circumstances to bestow upon you this Glory!!!!

Really Really feel blessed n also proud to have been a part of this Historic journey with you!!!!ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’• — Jyothi Malik (@jyothimalik) March 25, 2021

Love you mom â¤ï¸ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 25, 2021



The song Control also rose up to the #1 track on iTunes in India. The song is inspired by relationships the singer-songwriter has seen around him. Control was recorded in Los Angeles with music producer Wayne Wilkins, who has worked with some of the A-listers in the music industry like Beyoncé and Natasha Bedingfield. Meanwhile, Armaan was sometime back diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus. Taking to his Twitter handle, the singer shared his diagnosis with fans and wrote, "Extremely grateful for everyone that got me through the last few weeks. Covid-19 has been mentally and physically exhausting but I am glad I am on the other side of it right now. Time to build back the immunity (sic)."

Extremely grateful for everyone that got me through the last few weeks. Covid-19 has been mentally and physically exhausting but I am glad I am on the other side of it right now.



Time to build back the immunity ðŸ‘ŠðŸ»ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/p2deGYzLSn — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 24, 2021

