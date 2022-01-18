Armaan Malik On Being Criticised For Singing In English; 'I Take That With Pinch Of Salt'

Playback singer Armaan Malik, recently in an interview, said that many people believe that Indians are not good at singing in English. Malik said that they 'always sound like they are trying too hard.' The singer also opened up about the comments he got, dissuading him and how he takes them 'with a pinch of salt.'

Armaan Malik on singing English songs

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the singer candidly talked about the comments dissuading him from singing in English. He said, "There have been comments on my posts and even on my YouTube videos saying, ‘English mein mat gaa, Hindi mein gaa, tu usme hi behtar hai (Sing in Hindi and not in English, you are better at that)’." "These are comments that I need to take with a pinch of salt because whenever you do something people don’t expect, you are going against the norm and the rule book, there will always be naysayers and people who will be against what you are trying to achieve. It’s totally fine," he added.

The singer said that he wants to be that Indian artist whom Indian fans can cheer for at a global level. He explained, "Even though there might be people who say, ‘You sing better in Hindi, it’s better that you sing in Hindi only, don’t sing in English…’ ‘Don’t try to be Justin Bieber’, that’s what people say. I don’t think I am trying to be anyone. There are a lot of people having those misconceptions when you try something different. It’s good to have that opposition, not everyone can be your fan, not everyone can be your lover, but I think it’s about proving everyone wrong at the end of the day."

Malik had released his first English song, Control in the year 2020. He has also sung songs like How Many and Echo. His latest English track is You, which was released earlier this month. On the other hand, he has also crooned in various other languages including Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Malayalam. The list of popular Armaan Malik songs includes Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Buttabomma, Bol Do Na Zara, Jab Tak, Dil Mein Ho Tum, and many others. Armaan bagged Best Indian Act Award at the 2020's MTV EMAs for Control.

