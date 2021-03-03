Armaan Malik On How He Does Not Believe In Talking About Religion Or Politics

Armaan Malik recently opened up about how he does not believe in commenting on religion or politics and talked about his set of beliefs and way of thinking in life. In a recent interaction, he also touched upon various topics related to his profession and the industry as a whole.

Armaan Malik on being vocal about his music

According to an article by Hindustan Times, Armaan Malik talked about how he has his own beliefs and way of thinking in life. As the singer is quite vocal about his thoughts about his music as well as the industry, he opened up about some of the other topics on which he tends to stay quiet. He stated that when it comes to his music, what he believes in and what he wants to do, he would never fake anything. He further stated that when it comes to certain topics that are controversial, he knows if he would talk about those, someone is going to say something and it will become news so he tends not to say much.

Armaan Malik also opened up on celebrities and public figures commenting on everything on social media. He then mentioned how there are always two sides to everything and if one says something from one point of view, then the other side will hit them.

The singer even talked about how there were certain areas that were best left untouched and stated how whether it was religion or politics, he did not talk about those topics at all. He stated how he never believed in talking about them as they were controversial topics and added how he has his own beliefs and way of thinking. He also mentioned how he never felt the need to voice that as someone or the other would take offence to it. He further explained how there’s no point in putting one’s point of view across and he preferred to stick to his music and his fans as well as his community online and try to keep it as healthy as possible.

Armaan Malik then revealed how the royalties were now being distributed properly to the creators of the songs and added how he was a big advocate for that. He then mentioned that the creators and people who make the songs such as the composer, the lyricist, people behind the song, needed to be compensated in the right way. He also stated how the laws were coming into place to take care of that and mentioned how he hoped that they move towards a more legalised and more professional way of working.

