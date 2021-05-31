Armaan Malik On Working With K-pop Star Eric Nam: 'Had Insightful Conversations'

Singer Armaan Malik recently collaborated with Korean-American artist Eric Nam and music producer KSHMR to create Echo. The song was released on May 21 and has received positive reviews from the audience. It marked the first collaboration of Armaan with a K-pop artist. In a recent interview, he talked about his experience of collaboration and also the process of creating the song.

Armaan Malik talks about his experience while working with K-pop artist

While talking to Mid-day, the singer was asked about the factors that one should keep in mind before collaborating. He replied that collaborations are a brilliant way for artists to expand their creative palettes, explore new territories, challenge themselves, and learn something new. While somebody tries to get things right, it is important to be on the same page as fellow associates and also respect each other's opinions. The singer continued to say that the track isn't just an mp3 file but a combination of efforts of those involved in working on it. It includes mixing and mastering experts, video directors, social media managers, and others. Further, he talked about the toughest part while making a song and it is to make sure that everybody’s creative inputs are incorporated. One should maintain the honesty of the track as well. Concluding he said that merging everyone's music taste makes the song cohesive.

Further sharing his insight on the rapid success of the K-pop industry, he said that nothing like this ever existed before and it isn't a genre but a lifestyle. The lack of inhibition during the experiment of ideas have pulled the fans to the K-pop industry and the style. The industry has managed to strike a great balance between good audio and appealing visuals. Calling it a "full package", the singer said that people see what they hear and that it is brilliant how language isn't a barrier. Talking about Eric Nam, he said that he had one of the most insightful conversations with him about amplifying the reach of Asian artists in the global markets.

A look at Armaan Malik's song Echo with Eric Nam

IMAGE: Armaan Malik/Eric Nam's Instagram

