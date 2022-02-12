Armaan Malik Reveals His Favourite BTS Members; ARMY Floods Twitter With Collab Demand

Touted as one of the most prominent young singers of the current times, Armaan Malik has managed to take over Bollywood as well as the English music industry with his every release. From Buttabomma to You, the singer shows no sign of stopping to climb up the ladder through his soulful voice and compositions. Recently, the singer conducted a candid Q&A session with his fans on social media and answered a variety of questions from curious fans.

One of the fans asked the young singer about his favourite members from the global pop star band BTS. For the unversed, the 26-year-old has, on several occasions, expressed his love for the South Korean band.

Armaan Malik reveals his favourite BTS members

On February 11, the young singer engaged in a candid conversation called #FridaysWithArmaan with his followers where one fan asked him, ''Your fav bts member?''. Answering their question, the Prince of Romance revealed that the youngest members of the band Jungkook and member of the rap line J-Hope are his favourite members.

ARMY demands Armaan Malik X BTS

It was not long before fans flooded social media with demands for a collaboration between the singer with the South Korean idol group. One fan wrote, ''A single collab with Jungkook or Jin is all I'm asking is it too much?'' while another wrote, ''Woahh plz collab with Jungkook in future his voice amazing and perfect and do you listen his new OST Stay Alive''.

You got perfect taste👌 pic.twitter.com/i6fFOb6ICH — Forever Kookᴼˢᵀ¹ JK OST DAYˢᵗᵃʸ ᵃˡⁱᵛᵉ ☔🎶🐰 (@JeonsOST) February 11, 2022

Many fans also asked Armaan Malik to listen to Jungkook's latest solo track titled Stay Alive, produced by band member Suga, that serves as an OST for their webtoon titled 7FATES: CHAKHO. One netizen wrote, ''Ahvccdchy I'm sooooo happy always loved your music and the fact that you like bts~ makes me emotional..and I have to say you got TASTE!!! both of em incredibly talented..thanks for supporting them Btw I recommend you listen to #StayAlive you might like it..rest your choice''

All I'm asking for is a collab😃 pic.twitter.com/0OvGAQaoFV — Jimin's Lost Jams 🌚 𐤀Taehyun day!! (@eLmarrya_jin) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the latest track Stay Alive has managed to break multiple global records within 24 hours of its release including topping the iTunes Charts in 74 countries within only six hours of its release.

Image: Instagram/@armaanmalik/bts_group_pictures