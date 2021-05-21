Armaan Malik Reveals New Song 'ECHO' Materialised After Twitter Interaction With Eric Nam

Three artists from around the world, Indian songster Armaan Malik, Korean-American artist Eric Nam, and the platinum music producer KSHMR joined hands for their latest musical collaboration, Echo. After teasing the release of the song for a couple of days now, Echo's music video has been released on Armaan's YouTube channel today, i.e. May 21, 2021. The 25-year-old singer recently revealed that the idea of his newly-released track sparked off due to a Twitter interaction with Eric last year.

Armaan Malik's latest song 'Echo' started off as an "internet friendship" with Eric Nam

KSHMR, Armaan Malik, and Eric Nam's song, Echo lyrically articulates the feeling of indecisiveness in a relationship that pushes partners off the edge while its audio is an eclectic concoction. Spilling the beans on how the international collaboration came about, Armaan said, "'Echo’ was incepted when I met KSHMR in Los Angeles right before the onset of the global pandemic and the release of my first English single. He played some unreleased material including 'Echo', it just stuck, and I recorded my demo verse at his studio itself." He added, "Around mid-2020, Eric and I had this little interaction on Twitter that sparked off an internet friendship and our teams got connected as well to discuss a potential collaboration. The track we all gravitated most towards was 'Echo' and we spent the next few months making it sound like it does right now."

Speaking about how the song "celebrates the AAPI Community", Eric Nam said, "Incredibly excited to be a part of this song with Armaan and KSHMR, especially as we release during this month that celebrates the AAPI Community. We've been working on this song for some time now and quite honestly, I wasn't sure if it would ever see the light of day. But, I'm so glad that we get to share this with the world and for us to be able to create this collaborative moment across continents and cultures." Eric continued, "Released via KSHMR’s own genre-defying record label, Dharma Worldwide, 'Echo' couldn't have found a better home. It's the first K-Pop meets I-Pop collaboration built around a meticulously crafted EDM soundscape."

Lastly, the Indian-American musician record producer KSHMR spoke about his experience of working with Armaan and Eric. The 32-year-old stated, "'Echo' was a demo I started years ago, unsure of how to finish it until I met Armaan. The voice and story he brought to the song was the perfect fit. Eric lent his awesome talent and it became a cross-country Asian collaboration, which I love". He also explained that the song is "tough relationships" and said,"'Echo' is a song about tough relationships that I think we can all relate to."

Watch the music video of 'Echo' below:

IMAGE: ARMAAN MALIK'S INSTAGRAM

