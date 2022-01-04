Armaan Malik Shares Paris-themed Romantic Teaser Of His Upcoming Single 'You'; Watch

Known for his melodious voice, Armaan Malik is all set to serenade his fans with his upcoming single titled You. The singer has been sharing updates on his new single via his social media which has tickled fans' anticipation. The music video of his latest single has been shot in the city of love, Paris. Fueling the excitement of his fans, the young singer shared a short teaser ahead of its release.

Armaan Malik shares 'You' teaser

Taking to his social media on January 4, the 26-year-old shared the teaser of his Paris-themed music video of the single You. In the short clip, the singer will be seen romancing with his lover on the streets of Paris and in front of the Eiffel tower. The single is set to be released on January 7.

Fans in the comment section could not get enough of the short teaser and the chemistry of Armaan Malik with the actor in the music video. One fan wrote, ''Looks and sounds beautiful already'' while another fan wrote, "the world is ready to fall in love with YOU'' Earlier, the young singer shared multiple pictures from his time in Paris whilst shooting for the song. The pictures consisted of the singer's time with the crew, the Eiffel Tower and the scenic streets of Paris. He shared the post with the caption, "the Paris dump YOU never got to see."

More on Armaan Malik

Known for his songs like Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Buttabomma, Chale Aana and more, the singer made a name for himself in Bollywood in a very short time. He also received appreciation for his singles as recently he shared his Spotify statistics showing off the impressive numbers of listeners he garnered over the year. Sharing the post, he wrote,

''2021 was a year where I learnt a lot about myself as an artist. Even though I wasn’t able to put out a lot of the independent music that I had initially planned to, there were a lot of sweet surprises and new journeys that began this year! There’s been a massive growth in my listenership since 2020 and I’m really grateful for all my fans who streamed my music so whole heartedly and supported me no matter what!''

Image: Instagram/@armaanmalik