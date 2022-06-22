ARMY Backs BTS After Korean Singers Association Requests K-pop Band To 'reconsider Hiatus'

South Korean boyband BTS had last week announced that they are taking time to focus on solo projects and wanted a break. The word ‘break’ was misinterpreted as 'hiatus', after which the agency, as well as the band members, released statements that the bangton boys will continue to make more songs, but will mainly focus on solo activities.

The announcement not only sent fans into a flurry of panic but also left many troubled as the Korean Singers Association's President Lee Ja-Yeon released a statement, requesting BTS to reconsider its decision of 'hiatus'.

Korean Singers Association requests BTS to 'reconsider hiatus'

Lee Ja Yeon's statement, as quoted by Allkpop, read, "I’m overcome by my fear and concern that the ‘BTS Hallyu Wave’, a movement possessing the greatest cultural soft power that the world has ever witnessed, will vanish soon. In the years leading up to the birth of this movement, it was believed that finding the ‘Next Beatles’ would be a very difficult achievement, and now, we have arrived at a point where it is difficult to hope for the ‘Next BTS’ to emerge any time soon. Thus, there is great concern that the heartbeat of Hallyu will cease."

The statement further mentioned, “The decision to publish this statement was not an easy one. Please, will you reconsider the decision to go on a group hiatus, for the future of South Korea’s music industry? If BTS goes away, the missionaries of Hallyu and Korean culture, ARMYs, also go away. South Korea’s tourism industry will suffer, and it will be difficult to hope for a future for South Korea as a hub of culture in Asia.”

Not only this, but the statement also hit upon the BTS’ military enlistment as it read that the special laws allotted to the sports and the classical music and arts industries for mandatory military service must be extended to popular culture as well, adding, "The need for attention and action regarding this existing issue is pressing. The government and the national assembly of South Korea must pay mind to this matter so that the Hallyu boom can continue to spread, and BTS can continue to promote activities as a group. Please pursue a revision of existing military service laws."

ARMY backs BTS after Korean Singers Association releases statement

Soon after the statement was released by the president of the Korean Singers Association, it was met with furore from the ARMY as they took to the Twitter handle and backed BTS' decision of taking a break and focusing on solo projects. A fan tweeted, "It’s been a week and they’re already demanding them to come back.. this break is one of the best decisions BTS have made in a long time and they deserve it. LEAVE THEM ALONE."

Another fan wrote that BTS deserve all the rest and healing that they need as they have been working for 9 years, adding that the break is one of the best decisions BTS have made in a long time.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial