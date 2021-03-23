Last Updated:

ARMY Confession Time Gets Fandom Talking About Their BTS Misconceptions

ARMY Confession Time was the new reason for the BTS' ARMY to reunite on Twitter. The BTS ARMY soon confessed their embarrassing secrets as part of the fandom.

BTS

BTS’ ARMY always finds unique ways to talk about the K-pop group. Recently, BTS’ ARMY talked about the septet through the Twitter trend ARMY Confession Time. Through this Twitter trend, BTS’ ARMY confessed various misconceptions they had about the group and some embarrassing things they have done as part of the fandom.

ARMY Confession Time results in hilarious comments on Twitter

BTS’ ARMY often talks about the septet on social media. Every now and then the fandom finds reasons to trend BTS’ members. Recently, BTS’ ARMY across the globe got the hashtag #ARMYConfessionTime trending on Twitter. The hashtag got more than 100k tweets in no time. As mentioned earlier, the hashtag allowed BTS’ ARMY to confess their embarrassing secrets as they continue to be a part of the fandom.

One ARMY confessed about how she got acquainted with BTS in 2017 and kept calling Tae and Jungkook the “brown-haired guy” and to this day she is unaware about who caught her eye first. But now she has learnt her lesson and she has sworn off from confusing the BTS members by their hair colour. Another fan thought Jin and Jungkook were twins. In the same tweet, this BTS ARMY member revealed that they thought that Namjoon was the oldest whereas Jin is the oldest amongst the septet.

Another fan confessed how when she first discovered BTS, it took some time to differentiate between Yoongi and Jimin. But that was not her case when it came to Tae and Jungkook. One fan even confessed about being unaware that Maknae is a group of three members from the group and not the 8th members of BTS. Take a look at all of these confessions from the ARMY Confession Time on Twitter.

BTS’ ARMY furious over Grammys 2021 snub

BTS bagged their first nomination at the Grammys this year for their single Dynamite. The Korean septet was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. But unfortunately, BTS lost the award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s hit track, Rain On Me. This Grammys 2021 snub got the fandom furious. Within no time, the #Scammys was trending on Twitter worldwide. Take a look at some of the tweets about BTS’ Grammys 2021 loss.

 

