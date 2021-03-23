ARMY Confession Time Gets Fandom Talking About Their BTS Misconceptions

BTS’ ARMY always finds unique ways to talk about the K-pop group. Recently, BTS’ ARMY talked about the septet through the Twitter trend ARMY Confession Time. Through this Twitter trend, BTS’ ARMY confessed various misconceptions they had about the group and some embarrassing things they have done as part of the fandom.

ARMY Confession Time results in hilarious comments on Twitter

BTS’ ARMY often talks about the septet on social media. Every now and then the fandom finds reasons to trend BTS’ members. Recently, BTS’ ARMY across the globe got the hashtag #ARMYConfessionTime trending on Twitter. The hashtag got more than 100k tweets in no time. As mentioned earlier, the hashtag allowed BTS’ ARMY to confess their embarrassing secrets as they continue to be a part of the fandom.

One ARMY confessed about how she got acquainted with BTS in 2017 and kept calling Tae and Jungkook the “brown-haired guy” and to this day she is unaware about who caught her eye first. But now she has learnt her lesson and she has sworn off from confusing the BTS members by their hair colour. Another fan thought Jin and Jungkook were twins. In the same tweet, this BTS ARMY member revealed that they thought that Namjoon was the oldest whereas Jin is the oldest amongst the septet.

Another fan confessed how when she first discovered BTS, it took some time to differentiate between Yoongi and Jimin. But that was not her case when it came to Tae and Jungkook. One fan even confessed about being unaware that Maknae is a group of three members from the group and not the 8th members of BTS. Take a look at all of these confessions from the ARMY Confession Time on Twitter.

guys.... i have a confession to make. i listened to bts for the first time today and i— they are so cool omg — grey!! (@rainberyywalls) March 22, 2021

confession time âœ¨:



when I first got into bts back in 2017, I kept calling tae and kookie the

“brown-haired guy” cause of all the mvs I watched. til this day, I still don’t know who caught my eye first ðŸ’€

never again did I mix idols up by hair color, I learned my lesson lol. pic.twitter.com/bpJhk4ix3H — hæun_melÅdyâ·âš˜ (@haeun_melody7) March 22, 2021

confession time!!

_ i really thought bang-pd was apart of bts ;-;



_ i thought jin and jungkook were twins.



_ i thought namjoon was the oldest amongst them.



_ i thought rm and namjoon were apart of bangtan, Yet.. It was the same person ;-;#ArmyConfessionTime — idylic • (@retrojhs_) March 22, 2021

Here's my confession!

So when I first discovered BTS, it took me a while to differentiate between Yoongi and Jimin. I was so confused with them all the time ðŸ˜…

People get confused with Tae and JK but I could easily tell them apart. #ArmyConfessionTime — Wini (@Vantaegenre) March 22, 2021

...when I wasn't yet ARMY, just a casual listener, I thought that Maknae was an 8th member and wondered why he was never around. ðŸ¤­ðŸ’œ#ArmyConfessionTime@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZZiWgYziu2 — Shesawseesawá´®á´±â· âŸ­âŸ¬ ðŸŠ âŸ¬âŸ­ (@cypherluscious) March 22, 2021

For a long time I always though aritan was ariana's fandom name until I realised it was ariana and bts' collab name — hi, I'm clydeâ· confessions in pinned!!! (@HoseoksWAP) March 23, 2021

Sooooo army confession time



I got in to social media culture because of BTS...

So I thought... fan cafe was a physical cafe ngl

Where BTS visit to meet you....

Yes me is dumb!#ArmyConfessionTime — YooMiraie (@StarFirePS218) March 22, 2021

When I was a newbie ARMY I wondered why BTS were talking about ARMY(also means Country's soldiers ) , thought they were paying respect to them . ðŸ¤­

These Confessions make us remember that time ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥° #ArmyConfessionTime pic.twitter.com/9oUBLYXdOq — Skookie (@Skookie16225822) March 22, 2021

So, we’re having a confession? The first time I heard BTS I didn’t believe the song (mic drop) was their own because I was biased about k pop. I had a roommate for 2 years in university that listened to k pop and I didn’t like the music they listened to (the cutesy type). — Christy (@kmh2006) March 22, 2021

I'm not proud of this but it's confession time so here I go. I thought BTS was just a generic K-boyband and I never understood the hype, until I did research and boy was I wrong. THEY'RE SO AMAJIN AND THERE'S NEVER BEEN AND NEVER WILL BE ANYONE LIKE THEM.

#ArmyConfessionTime — isaâ· is always proud of BTS ðŸ™ ( ia ðŸ“š) (@Blueand_Grey7) March 22, 2021

i don’t know if this qualifies as an army confession time bc i wasn’t an army then but i used to binge watch american hustle life and bangtan bombs with my siblings not knowing it was bts ðŸ™‚ #ArmyConfessionTime — avi is stuck at school ¨Ì® (@jinniesillegirl) March 22, 2021

Confession:



I've become a full-blown Namkooker. It's too late to turn back. Please support me in this time of emotional adjustment https://t.co/0eSwPqHneH — Kelâ· ¹â·¹ðŸŒ±ðŸŠðŸŒ» BTS OUR GREATEST PRIZE (@JoonsSeurat) March 20, 2021

BTS’ ARMY furious over Grammys 2021 snub

BTS bagged their first nomination at the Grammys this year for their single Dynamite. The Korean septet was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance. But unfortunately, BTS lost the award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s hit track, Rain On Me. This Grammys 2021 snub got the fandom furious. Within no time, the #Scammys was trending on Twitter worldwide. Take a look at some of the tweets about BTS’ Grammys 2021 loss.

I enjoyed BTS the most. And btw, I didn’t even bother to watch the GRAMMYs this year. I used to like you guys, but now it is just terrible. #Dynamite #BTSOurGreatestPrize #scammys #lightltupbts — raspberriTY (@raspberriTY_) March 22, 2021