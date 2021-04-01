ARMY Reacts To BTS Becoming The First Korean Band To Be Nominated For 2021 BRITS Awards

Quick links:
Image: BTS band/ Source: BTS_Offical Twitter
BTS made history by becoming the first-ever Korean artist to be nominated at British Record Industry Trust Show(BRITs) Awards. BTS has been nominated in the "International Group" category at the 2021 BRITs Awards. They are nominated along with American bands pop-rock band HAIM, hip hop duo Run The Jewels, rock band Foo Fighters, and also the Irish post-punk revival band Fontaines D.C. BTS also made history this year by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award and they received a nomination in 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. The BTS' ARMY could not be more thrilled and soon hashtag "BTSFirstBRITSNom" started to trend on Twitter today.
One of the fans wrote " you cannot spell BRITS without BTS! congratulations BTS for being nominated at 2021 BRITs Awards in the category of “International Group”. they’re the first Korean artist in history to earn this nomination! LEGENDS." The fan added a poster of all the awards won by BTS and the tweet had more than 9.9k likes and 3.8k retweets. While the other wrote "from nobody to legends" sharing four different images that turned into one picture of BTS looking at their old picture. The tweet has more than 3.4k likes and 1.1k retweets.
Another fan wrote, "The 7 normal boys from Korea being nominated for the biggest awards in the industry. They are truly history makers, who continue to break records and pave the way". The fan shared the picture of the boy band and their nomination in Grammy awards which included nominees like Taylor Swift, Justin Beiber, and more. One of the fans shared the quote by BTS member Min Yoongi who once said "The scary thing about BTS is, there is no limit to what we can do". Check out some more reactions-
The BRIT Awards is the British Phonographic Industry's annual music award and is also one of the biggest award shows in the United Kingdom. This year's ceremony will be hosted by Jack Whitehall and will take place in May at London's O2 Arena. Dua Lipa is up for three nominations at the 2021 BRITs Awards for her massively successful album Future Nostalgia and she will also be performing at the awards. Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande are among the nominees for the International Female Solo Artist. While the nominees for International Male Solo Artist included Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Burna Boy, The Weeknd, and Bruce Springsteen. Mastercard Album of the Year category was seen as a celebration of female artists as Celeste, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, and Jessie Ware were nominated alongside J Hus.
