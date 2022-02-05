ARMY Urges BTS' V To Stop Deleting Instagram Posts; K-pop Sensation Reveals Reason

BTS has been among the most-talked-about music bands in recent times, and the stars enjoy massive popularity. Their fans, dubbed ARMY, is often seen going gaga over the artists' activities. The manner in which their performances at concerts, new music videos or appearances on TV shows go viral within no time is proof of this craze from the fans.

Apart from their work as a band, the fans are also curious to know what the stars are up to on social media. While some of the BTS members are fairly active on social media, others do not post that often. In the former category was V, but the singer had a peculiar habit on his updates. He is known to delete posts soon after posting it.

He recently revealed the reason for it saying that he liked to turn the 'old posts into new.'

BTS' V opens up on deleting Instagram posts

V interacted with some fans on the platform Weverse recently. One of the questions asked to him, as per a report on Koreaboo, was why he kept deleting his Instagram stories, or if he was 'not the same person' he was five minutes ago.

In return, he asked if he should stop deleting the posts. He then shared that he did not wish to delete his posts when he logs into the stories section.

However, he said that he used to feel like changing his 'old stories into new' ones. The 26-year-old added that since there was a delete button, and there was nothing new to upload, he used to delete his posts.

BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220204



ARMY: I'll give up on comment, just don't delete your insta stories



TH: I also dint want to do it (delete) but when I enter (the story section) I feel like changing (the previous stories) into something new there's nothing new to upload..+ pic.twitter.com/3zqjP0BM2p — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 4, 2022

V said that his habit of deleting posts did not have any meaning. He added that if people liked his posts to remain, he would try to not delete it.

BTS' V on Jimin's health

Among the other highlights of his interaction was the health of fellow BTS member, Jimin. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 and additionally underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. The ARMY was concerned about his health and asked V about it.

V replied that he had spoken to Jimin on video call. He jokingly referred to Jimin as a 'chick' and that he was observing the sky for seven hours as it was 'pretty.'

