WATCH: Arnab Goswami Pays Tribute To Legendary Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam

Celebrated playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who held sway over millions of fans with his golden voice for over five decades, breathed his last on Friday. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami paid tribute to the legendary singer and said, "A great loss for the entire country. A great vacuum left. An irretrievable loss."

Talking about the human being SPB was, Arnab Goswami said, "S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known by the magical three letters 'SPB', crooned a staggering 40,000 plus songs, strode Tamil and Telugu cinema like a colossus. And later conquered the hearts of Hindi cinema fans, as he captivated music lovers across generations. The mesmerising voice of SP Balasubramanyam, who died aged 74 at a hospital in Chennai after being treated for COVID-19. His music, his style, his genius endeared him to millions of fans as he carved out a unique place for himself in the film and stage music world with numerous hits in 16 languages, more dominantly in South Indian films - Tamil and his mother tongue Telugu."

He further added, "Quite unassuming despite his unparalleled achievements, including countless national and state awards and the coveted Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he worked with generations of music composers, during his over a five-decade career. An extraordinary man, singer, and human being who was influenced by veteran Mohammed Rafi, SPB stamped his class in thousands of evergreen songs — evoking various emotions, be it joy, romance, or pathos, and later also took to acting in some films. A great loss for the entire country. A great vacuum left. An irretrievable loss. SPB will be laid to rest tomorrow. The Republic Network pays its tribute to the musical genius."

WATCH | Arnab Goswami pays tribute to music legend late S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.



