'Credit De Do Yaar': Artists Say 'we Are Asking For Credits' Through The Song

A total of 15 lyricists from the Hindi film industry have stepped forward and penned a song titled Credit De Do Yaar to demand proper credits given for their work by music labels. The 3-minute video features some of the prominent faces from the music fraternity including Neelesh Mishra, Kausar Munir, Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, and many more who have urged people to lend their support for the same. Recently, during an exclusive conversation with Republicworld, Swanand Kirkire, Avita Dutta, Priya Saraiya and Varun Grover spoke about the motivation of releasing the song and the response that they received from the music community.

Demanding credits for lyricists

Giving a brief about the entire campaign, writer-actor Swanand Kirkire said that with things getting served on the digital platform where music companies are releasing their songs on YouTube and on various streaming apps, no credits are being given to the lyricist. Explaining the entire concept, Swanand said, “We have been noticing this from a long that since the time when the mediums of consuming a song have been changed and evolved, starting from cassettes to CD’S where people could easily read the names of the composers, directors, lyricist imprinted on the cover of the CDs and cassette. And when the consumption shifted to digital, where music companies have started uploading the songs on various streaming apps, we observed that the names of the lyricist were not given.”

Continuing, he said “There are places where even the names of the composers and singers are not duly given. But the maximum number of times the people who fall victim to such kind of practice are the lyricist. So such kind things have been gaining momentum on social media and my dear friend Varun Grover is the forerunner of the campaign who is speaking and writing about it on social media. This issue was brought to the limelight when all of us recently observed that the new streaming apps like Spotify, Jio Saavn, Gaana, and many more even they do not have any system to give credit to the lyricist. Maybe they come from the west so there might be not much of film songs or their concept might be completely different. “

Talking about the response that the song is receiving from the audience, music fraternity, stand-up comedian and poet, Varun Grover shared that people are showering immense love. Varun said that several prominent names from the music community have lent their support on the same on various social media platforms. Elaborating upon the same and giving his take on the song, Varun said, “The response has been fabulous. The entire music community has rendered their support to us. To name some are AR Rahman sahib, Vishal Dadlani, Amit Trivedi, Shreya Ghoshal and many more have shown their support for the campaign. These people are talking about the song, the issue. I had uploaded the video on my YouTube channel which is actually full of stand-up comedian posts. So I was just going through the comments which are usually filled with hatred, but after the song, they turned into sweet ones where people showered their love on it.”

“We want simple things, I think our demands are not that high and great. We are asking for a credit which I believe belongs to the lyrics and is his right to have it. Our fight is very very simple; the music labels just need to infuse our name in the column that has already been assigned for a lyricist,” added Varun.

Having said that, Varun also felt the need to describe the reasons behind the music labels for not giving due credit to the lyricist on the song. Opining his views on the same, Varun said, “there are three reasons why the companies do not mention the names of the lyricist. Firstly, the culture of ignoring the writers. This is something everyone has faced in his or her career and nobody has easily got away with it. This is an old culture where the writer is ignored completely. Secondly, the next reason is the laziness of the music companies. This is a very simple task; they are taking things for granted. Sometime back I was searching for a song and then I came across that Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Ayega Aayega Aane Wala Aayega’s lyricist’s name was written wrong on the Internet. Third, the lyricist also shows a casual attitude towards this. We easily let go of things and feel that maybe things can change later, but unknowingly that maybe it won’t.”

