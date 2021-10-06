Arvind Kejriwal Meets Sarod Player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan And His Son Amaan Ali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Indian classical vocalist & renowned Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on Wednesday. Ustad’s son Amaan Ali Bangash was also present at the meeting. Ustad Amjad Ali took to his official Twitter account to share the picture from the meeting and expressed his pleasure and gratitude while meeting the Aam Aadmi Party Supremo and Delhi Chief Minister.

Responding to the Indian maestro’s tweet, Arvind Kejriwal reciprocated the honour by thanking him and added that he was pleased to meet the father-son duo. While the reason behind the meeting is not clear, but the heated political fervour in the country ahead of assembly elections scheduled in various states next year has aroused multiple speculations.



Thank u @AAKSarod sahib. It was a pleasure to meet both of you. https://t.co/wOHDhX9bra — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2021

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and his career as a classical Sarod player

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is a revered Indian classical Sarod player who has earned several national and international accolades for his talented performances. Ustad Khan has been awarded India’s second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan in 2001. The musician who has a huge fan base has been playing internationally since the 1960s. He is best known for performing the ekhara taans, fastest and clear. Khan was born into a classical musical family.

Ustad Khan has performed in the United States in 1963 and continued to perform globally with his sons. Throughout his career, he has experimented with instrument modifications. Khan worked as a visiting professor at the University of New Mexico and performed with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. He appeared on Carrie Newcomer's album Everything is Everywhere in 2011.



He sang Raga For Peace in the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Concert with his two sons, Ayaan Ali Khan and Amaan Ali Khan. Khan received the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavna Award for the 21st time. He was also given the Padma Shri award in 1975, the Padma Bhushan award in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan award in 2001, as well as the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship in 2011.



In 2004, he received the Fukuoka Asian Culture Prize. In 1984, the state of Massachusetts declared April 20th as Amjad Ali Khan Day. In 1997, Khan was named an honorary citizen of Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee, and in 2007, he was named an honorary citizen of Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 2011, he was awarded the Banga-Vibhushan.



Image: Twitter/ @AAKSarod