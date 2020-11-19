As BTS' Jungkook Wins 'Sexiest International Man' Title, Fans Trend #SexiestManJungkook

People magazine recently announced the results for Sexiest International Man 2020. The magazine named BTS' Jungkook for the same. They wrote, "We may not have had the Olympics this year, but the international competition was fierce among Jungkook (South Korea), Dan Levy (Canada) Keith Urban (Australia), Matthew Rhys (Wales) and Paul Mescal (Ireland) - with the BTS star taking home the win."

As soon as the news flared all over the internet, fans went on to trend #SexiestManJungkook on Twitter. A user wrote, "Jungkook wins People’s ‘Sexiest International Man’ as the first person ever to win in this category. Congratulations JK!". Another fan tweeted, "#SexiestManJungkook Despite having a nice and sexy body built, another thing that makes him the sexiest is his personality towards the people around him and the amount of passion he puts on everything he does on and off stage."

Fans went on to share several stills of the K-pop singer and penned sweet notes for him. Congratulatory messages for him flooded the micro-blogging platform. Take a look at how netizens reacted after BTS' Jungkook was declared as the Sexiest International Man.

#SexiestManJungkook trends on Twitter

Jungkook won the People's 'Sexiest International Man' title, being the first person in history to win the title 🎉



I mean- look at him 🔥🤯#SexiestManJungkook



pic.twitter.com/BgqnNA8asY — ᴮᴱKoshy⁷✨ (@taeskoshy) November 18, 2020

He's the sexiest man on Earth I swear to god, nobody is like our bunny boy 🥵🤤#SexiestManJungkook pic.twitter.com/NmLBAqzqms — Mia (@mia_bt21) November 18, 2020

jeon jungkook, 23, singer, performer, songwriter, artist, photographer, producer, director, youngest recipient of cultural merit & van fleet, bb no.1 singer, unicef ambassador, sexiest intl man by people's, a living masterpiece #SexiestManJungkook @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/p7b7yeXfaF — ᴮᴱshiela⁷ | ʲⁱⁿᵏᵒᵒᵏ (@byndthscn7) November 19, 2020

Apart from Jungkook's win, the magazine declared Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan the Sexiest Man Alive 2020. On receiving the title, he told the magazine that it's a cool feeling. More so, he remarked that everybody always made that a joke and told him that the title is the one thing he'd probably not get. Jordan added that it’s a good club to be a part of.

BTS' Jungkook was termed as the most searched K-Pop star in the first half of 2020. He also released a song titled, Your Eyes Tell, which he co-wrote and sung. The album topped the music charts and gained the 101 #1's title on iTunes and it also took the No. 8 Spot on Billboard Japan Hot 100. BTS' songs like Stay Gold, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fake Love, Jungkook Still With You, 2 Kool 4 Skool, Dark & Wild, Map of the Soul: 7, Boy With Luv, DNA, DOPE, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), among others hit the bullseye.

