As BTS' Suga Celebrates His 28th Birthday; Here Are Some Of His Most Stylish Looks

On March 9, 2021, BTS' Suga, originally known as Min Yoon-gi celebrated his 28th birthday. The singer and rapper made his debut with BTS in the year 2013. Alongside making headlines for his music release, Suga is also considered a style icon in the entertainment industry. From flaunting his various hair colours such as blonde, pink, to purple, Suga's style has been adored by many of his fans and followers. Yoon-gi's photos display his passion by his eye-catching dressings, along with various themed photoshoots and red-carpet appearances. On his birthday, here we’ve got you some of the stylish looks of the Korean singer.

When Suga nailed his stylish looks

The picture comes from the BE album when BTS members had their own intriguing concept photoshoot. In the picture, Suga can be seen donning a blue velvet jacket and trousers. To match his outfit, Yoon-gi wore a pair of blue sandals and accessorised himself with the minimal neckpiece. He can be seen sitting on a blue couch and flaunting his serious look.

In most of Suga's photos, he is often seen dressed in oversized coats and simple yet quirky outfits. In this picture, he can be seen donning a printed white t-shirt which he paired with a black printed overcoat. He accessorised himself with several neckpieces and a pair of silver earrings.

This picture comes from BTS’ Fiesta’s 603 opening ceremony when the Korean boy band had their family portrait. In the picture, Yoon-gi can be seen sporting an off-white coloured t-shirt which he paired with a brown oversized jacket and torn grey jeans. He added a pair of black boots to complete his rusty look. His hair is light brown coloured and one can see him flaunting his intense looks while posing for the camera.

This picture was captured during BTS’ Magic Shop photoshoot in Busan and Seoul. One can see Suga wearing a white Chinese collared shirt with a printed long jacket and a pair of black trousers. He added a few rings and a pair of minimal circle earrings to complete his look. His hair is coloured blonde and middle-parted to go with his outfit.

In the poster picture of BTS’ Love Yourself, Suga can be seen sporting a simple horizontal lined full sleeve t-shirt which he paired with faded denim jeans. His hair is coloured brown to go with his simple yet elegant look. He added a pair of white sneakers to complete his look.

Image Source: BTS official Instagram