As BTS' Suga Gets A Marriage Proposal From A Fan, Jungkook Can't Control His Laughter

Boy Band BTS recently made a live appearance online where they interacted with the messages they received from their fans. The boys seemed to be delighted as they kept receiving several fan messages from a number of their fans. However, one such message cracked up the whole group and set them on a laughing spree. A fan during the live season asked one of the BTS members to marry her and thus the others found this to be extremely funny as they laughed it off.

BTS' Suga gets marriage proposal from an ARMY

Once the live season began, the group was met with a ton of messages pouring in from fans around the world. Band member V was tasked with reading the messages and thus he was reading out all the messages he could spot on this device. Upon doing so, he came across one particular message from a fan who asked Suga to marry her. Suga who heard the message was quite baffled by the comment and viewers could clearly see the confusion on his face. However, the rest of the band bandmates found this extremely funny and laughed it off. Jungkook, on the other hand, couldn't control his laughter and went off-camera as she continued to laugh at the hilarious and upfront comment from the fan. Fans shared the clips of the group on social media as they enjoyed the reaction by both the band members. Fans found it amusing and thus shared snippets from the live session on their respective social media timeline.

jungkook’s cute smile at the comment “yoongi marry me"😳😆💜

BTS LIVE ,YOONGIS pic.twitter.com/NjEiUocGqI — Ahwonjk (@AwonKeishing1) June 29, 2021

On the work front, BTS has once again dominated charts after the recent release of the song Butter. The video was posted on Youtube and within 13 minutes, the video crossed over 10 million views. The song has also gained the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 list for the fifth consecutive week. The band has thus been dominating charts ever since the first major breakout. The band has tasted huge success with 54 songs staying in the number one position. Butter happens to be the 11th track on that list to remain at the top of the list for the first five weeks since its initial release. According to multiple news portals, Ed Sheeran has revealed that he will be collaborating with the band for a new upcoming song. The fans of both artists are quite excited about this next collaboration.

Image: BTS Instagram

