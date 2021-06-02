As BTS' Taehyung Aka V Completes 8 Years In The K-pop Band, Fans Pour In Their Love

BTS member Taehyung marked his eight years in the boy band on Wednesday and in no time, his fans flooded micro-blogging site Twitter with wishes and congratulatory messages. The army trended the hashtag "8 Years With Taehyung" on Twitter. Numerous fan-made videos and photos started surfacing on the social media platform.

8 years with Taehyung

On June 2, 2013, the band had announced Taehyung as the new member. Taehyung, who is a vocalist in the group, debuted with his stage name V, where 'V' stands for 'victory'. He started his journey with the debut single of the band 2 Cool 4 Skool's track No More Dream. He is credited for the music composition of a handful of songs of the band including The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1's Hold Me Tight. On the other hand, in 2016, he contributed to music composition and lyrics for a solo song called Stigma from the album titled Wings.

While recalling Taehyung's journey with the band and his solo releases, fans poured in love. A Twitter user wrote, "From the secret member to winning millions of hearts real quick". Another user added, "Taehyung the little boy who entered our world and everything became beautiful". Interestingly, a fan wrote a "short latter" for V and shared it on the micro-blogging site. An excerpt of a user's tweet read, "kim taehyung is the comfort personified". A section of fans went gaga over Tae's "boxy smile" and "uniqueness". Another V fan extended his/her gratitude and claimed that the vocalist is a "constant source of love and comfort".

The amount of happiness and energy i had and have because of this man from past 1 year is countless..❤️ His cute actions, boxy smile, uniqueness, thinking everything is just so perfect😻.

I love him every day a little More💖💯.

So it's been 8 years since they revealed tae as BTS member! I'm so proud of him and happy that he exists! He is the one who caught my eyes first and now I'm army here!

Please I love this boy alot! I learnt too much from him!

He deserves everything!❤️😿

A peek into Taehyun's songs & career in BTS

Interestingly, the 25-year-old singer-vocalist was never shown in Bangtan Bombs' members' logs or on any social media posts prior to the official announcement. Back at that time, before V was announced as a band member, Big Hit Entertainment had stated him as their “Secret Weapon”. Meanwhile, there were fan theories that had concluded that it was a marketing strategy. Following his popularity, I Purple You, coined by V, officially become one of the most prominent factors in BTS' career.

