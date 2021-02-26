As Daft Punk Announces Their Separation, Their Merchandise Sales Grow By 500%; Read

Daft Punk had a successful run in the world of music after their launch in the ’90s and the following decade, and they are still followed by fans all over the world. However, quite recently, the French duo has announced their professional separation and the brand of Daft Punk has been dissolved. While it may have come as bad news for its fans, the sales of Daft Punk’s merchandise has seen a massive growth post the announcement. The sales numbers have been revealed by eBay shopping portal as the demand for their product continues to grow.

Daft Punk’s separation brings a significant increase in merchandise sales

Nearly three decades of bringing disco, indie rock, pop and other kinds of music to its followers, Daft Punk has announced its end. In a short video on their Youtube channel, it was simply announced that the duo’s run had come to an end 28 years after it was formed. This has resulted in nostalgia among fans, which is responsible for the sharp increase in the sales of Daft Punk’s merchandise. It has been reported that the increase in sale numbers stands at 500%, compared to the sales during a week before the announcement.

In addition to that, the related searches including that of articles, vinyl, helmets, records, t-shirts, posters and flyers have increased to 600%. With the duo calling it quits after a long run in music, their fans have been seeking souvenirs to keep for themselves. While the sales of the duo’s merchandise had been going quite well in recent times, they will become a source of great interest in the future and increase in value, now that they will not be making new music anymore.

In the Epilogue video of the Youtube channel of Daft Punk, the announcement was made directly, before having shown rhetorical visuals. The video shows the due walking on an empty ground with their famous outfits and helmets on. As both of them walk off and stand at a distance away from each other, they explode. The screen finally shows ‘1993-2021’, announcing the end of their 28-year-old journey as the melancholic music sets in.

