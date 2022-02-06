As Lata Mangeshkar's Health Deteriorates, Shraddha Kapoor Rushes To Hospital With Mom

The nightingale of India, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, is currently undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The singer has been under treatment for weeks after she contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia. On Saturday, February 5, 2022, her health deteriorated as she was put on ventilator support. The news of the singer's degraded health became a major concern as her fans began to pray for her speedy recovery. Many Bollywood stars also prayed for her health and mentioned how they were concerned about her. Later, in the evening, Lata Mangeshkar's sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosle paid a visit to the hospital and on her return shared the former is responding to her treatment. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor along with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, also rushed to the hospital to see Lata Mangeshkar.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted last night visiting Lata Mangeshkar at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The actor wore a white coloured ensemble while she was sitting at the back seat of her car along with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure. The two had an intense look on their faces as they were seemingly very tense about Lata Mangeshkar's health. The two also had their masks on amid the COVID-19 pandemic and did not look at the paps.

The mother-daughter duo reached the hospital soon after Asha Bhosle gave an update on Lata Mangeshkar's health. In a conversation with the paparazzi, Asha Bhosle revealed Lata Mangeshkar was responding well to the treatment. While talking to the singer, the paparazzi told her that they are praying for the singer's health, to which Asha Bhosle agreed and asked them to keep praying.

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

Lata Mangeshkar's health has been a huge concern for her fans all around the world for the past few weeks. Her doctors are keeping her fans and family updated about her health as they have kept her under observation for several days. On Saturday, February 5, 2022, the doctors at the Breach Candy Hospital shared an update on the singer's health. As per a report by ANI, the doctors said, "Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors."

Image: PTI/Instagram/@shraddhakapoor