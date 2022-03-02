As Ukraine-Russia War Ensues, Famous Songs You Probably Didn't Know Were Shot In Ukraine

March 2, 2022, marks the seventh day since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as missiles and rockets continue to be fired at several locations across Russia's neighbour. Ukrainian citizens and the military have been resisting Russian power and several actors, musicians, and celebrities from the world of entertainment have sent their love and prayers to those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war. The devastating visuals of the current state of Ukraine remind individuals of the beauty that the country has always been known for. Even if one has not visited Ukraine, they have surely witnessed its serenity through some very popular music videos that have dominated the internet.

Popular songs shot in Ukraine

Boss

Boss by the popular K-Pop group, NCT included several shots of them at some popular locations in Ukraine. Through the music video, viewers can see the Vernadsky National Library of Ukraine in Kyiv, the Ukrainian House, and much more. The majority of the shots are filmed at the library, giving the video a creative and aesthetic look.

Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

This number was crooned by Mark Ronson and featured hit pop star, Miley Cyrus. The music video of the song includes glimpses of the New Darnytskyi Bridge, which is located in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. The song was a major hit and dominated the charts as it ranked 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 and came in second on the UK Singles Chart.

Naatu Naatu

This hit song from the much-awaited film RRR was also shot in Ukraine. The RRR team headed to the country after its doors were opened to the public as the COVID restrictions began to ease. Apart from the music video, several scenes of the Ram Charan And Jr NTR-starrer have also been shot in the country.

You are the reason

Calum Scott croons this hit number and can be seen walking around and exploring Kyiv in the music video. The clip includes glimpses of the National Opera of Ukraine, the architectural beauty of St. Sophia's Cathedral, Khreschatyk Street, etc.

Marooned

This number by Pink Floyd is also one of the music videos of popular songs shot in Ukraine. Major chunks of the song were shot in Pripyat, a city in Ukraine. This is the area that was evacuated in view of the Chornobyl Nuclear Plant explosion that took place near it. The music video gives viewers a glimpse of the abandoned area and the song became extremely popular after its release.