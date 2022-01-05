As 'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih Passes Away, Gutted Oscar Winners, Maestros & Fans Pay Tribute

A wave of grief and shock has resulted from the unfortunate and very untimely demise of renowned concert pianist and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) Neil Nongkynrih who has died in Mumbai on Wednesday. The musical maestro, affectionately referred to as 'Uncle Neil' passed away at the city's Reliance Hospital, where he was admitted following a brief illness. As soon as news of his death at just 51 emerged, his fans from across the world started pouring in their tributes to the legend and hailed his contributions.

'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih's stature can be determined from the fact that Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty also remembered the celebrated pianist as he tweeted, "I don’t want to believe this… this can’t be true…. Heartbreaking … gutted… you will never be replaced…My brother, be at eternal peace...(sic)".

#NeilNongkynrih I don’t want to believe this… this can’t be true…. Heartbreaking … gutted… you will never be replaced…My brother, be at eternal peace..🙏💕🙏 https://t.co/RSNmDXxYAF — resul pookutty (@resulp) January 5, 2022

In his long list of fans also is Suhel Seth who called Nongkynrih a 'visionary' and a "superlative human being".

Deeply deeply saddened at the passing on of Neil Nongkynrih

Director and Chief Conductor of @Shillong_SCC : he was a visionary but more than that, a superlative human being! — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) January 5, 2022

Here's how other netizens reacted

Go with the 🎵🎶! Your legacy will continue to inspire all music lovers across the world.



Neil Nongkynrih, renowned musical figure and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir passed away today in Mumbai. 💔 pic.twitter.com/LbgdDtm2D7 — Himadree C (@himadree) January 5, 2022

Devastated to hear the news of Neil Nongkynrih’s passing. What a tragedy. He was the rarest of human beings- kind, affectionate, caring and a such a blazing musical talent. What a loss. Am bereft of words. I have lost a dear friend. @Shillong_SCC — Nirupama Menon Rao 🇮🇳, നിരുപമ മേനോൻ റാവു (@NMenonRao) January 5, 2022

Saddened to hear the sudden demise of Neil Nongkynrih, founder of the famous #shillongchamberchoir

His music lives on!

May his soul rest in peace.🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3h4aXiAA2w — bhavna (@Achhi_Bhavna) January 5, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear that Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, founder of the famous Shillong Chamber Choir is no more with us. He made the NE region and the country proud with his extraordinary musical talents.

He was and will always remain an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/MAQ3e0O4wM — 𝔗𝔥𝔢𝔧𝔞 𝔐𝔢𝔯𝔲 (@thejameru) January 5, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn that Neil Nongkynrih, the extremely talented pianist conducter and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir is no more.

Their performance at Numaligarh township way back in 2005 will always be cherished and remembered

May his soul rest in peace!@Shillong_SCC pic.twitter.com/zdb3wRkGZf — SK Barua (@SKBarua9) January 5, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of one of #India’s best and talented music maestros Padma Shri Neil Nongkynrih, founder of the @shgchmbrchoir .My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/5Q05IAiqR0 — Marcuise N Marak (@marcuisemarak) January 5, 2022

'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih's legacy

The 51-year-old from Meghalaya created some of the most stellar and hauntingly beautiful music with some of the top artists including the likes of Ustad Zakir Hussain. Founder of the SCC, Nongkynrih had also collaborated with artists like AR Rahman, Boman Irani, Usha Uthup, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Hariharan, and also with countless others whom he inspired. The artist is most remembered for his performance at the Gateway of India 2012 and 2013 as a commemoration of the 26/11 terror attacks. He had studied music in London where he also did numerous shows as a concert pianist and founded the SCC after returning to India in 2001.

The ace musician had also memorably appeared for a LIVE Republic Media Network broadcast back on September 6, 2019, when Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander was launched to the Moon. During the broadcast, Nongkynrih's choir performed the songs Hum Honge Kamyaab, Sare Jahan Se Accha and Vande Mataram on a historic day for India.

