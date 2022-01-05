Last Updated:

As 'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih Passes Away, Gutted Oscar Winners, Maestros & Fans Pay Tribute

Founder of the SCC, 'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih had collaborated with artists like AR Rahman, Boman Irani, Usha Uthup, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Hariharan.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Neil Nongkynrih

Image: Twitter/@SKBARUA9


A wave of grief and shock has resulted from the unfortunate and very untimely demise of renowned concert pianist and founder of Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) Neil Nongkynrih who has died in Mumbai on Wednesday. The musical maestro, affectionately referred to as 'Uncle Neil' passed away at the city's Reliance Hospital, where he was admitted following a brief illness. As soon as news of his death at just 51 emerged, his fans from across the world started pouring in their tributes to the legend and hailed his contributions.

'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih's stature can be determined from the fact that Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty also remembered the celebrated pianist as he tweeted, "I don’t want to believe this… this can’t be true…. Heartbreaking … gutted… you will never be replaced…My brother, be at eternal peace...(sic)".

In his long list of fans also is Suhel Seth who called Nongkynrih a 'visionary' and a "superlative human being". 

Here's how other netizens reacted

'Uncle' Neil Nongkynrih's legacy

The 51-year-old from Meghalaya created some of the most stellar and hauntingly beautiful music with some of the top artists including the likes of Ustad Zakir Hussain. Founder of the SCC, Nongkynrih had also collaborated with artists like AR Rahman, Boman Irani, Usha Uthup, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Hariharan, and also with countless others whom he inspired. The artist is most remembered for his performance at the Gateway of India 2012 and 2013 as a commemoration of the 26/11 terror attacks. He had studied music in London where he also did numerous shows as a concert pianist and founded the SCC after returning to India in 2001. 

READ | 'And I will be in the shadow again': Remembering when 'Uncle Neil' spoke to Arnab. RIP Sir

The ace musician had also memorably appeared for a LIVE Republic Media Network broadcast back on September 6, 2019, when Chandrayaan-2's 'Vikram' lander was launched to the Moon. During the broadcast, Nongkynrih's choir performed the songs Hum Honge Kamyaab, Sare Jahan Se Accha and Vande Mataram on a historic day for India.

READ | Sindhutai Sapkal, Social worker and Padma Shri awardee, passes away in Pune aged 73

Image: Twitter/@SKBARUA9

READ | Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih passes away at 51 in Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Neil Nongkynrih, Shillong Chamber, Reliance Hospital
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com