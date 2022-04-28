ASAP Rocky 2021 Hollywood Shooting: Police Finds Multiple Guns At Rapper's LA Home; Report

Popular rapper ASAP Rocky, who is expecting a child with Rihanna, was recently arrested for allegedly shooting an acquaintance last year in Hollywood. He was arrested while returning from his trip to Barbados with his partner, and several pictures of the same surfaced online. According to reports by TMZ, the rapper's home in Los Angeles was recently searched, and police personnel retrieved several guns from his residence.

Police find guns at ASAP Rocky's residence

TMZ reported that several guns were seized by law enforcement at ASAP Rocky's residence, in a raid, in which officers entered his home with a battering ram and were spotted leaving with several boxes. The officials are now running ballistic tests on the weapons found at the rapper's home to determine if he was in fact responsible for the 2021 shooting in Hollywood. Sources close to the rapper, however, have already confirmed to the outlet that the police have determined that the 'lawfully purchased and legally registered' arms found in Rocky's home were not connected to the 2021 Hollywood shooting.

ASAP Rocky arrest

According to the Daily Mail, the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, walked up to a man he knew on November 6, 2021, and then proceeded to fire several shots in his direction. A bullet reportedly made contact with the victim's hand, who later received medical help for his wound. Mayers and two others he was accompanied by then fled the scene of the crime.

ASAP Rocky was arrested at LAX airport on April 20, 2022, while on his way back from Barbados with his partner and iconic singer Rihanna. Eye-witnesses reported that as soon as the rapper exited his private jet, he was met by police personnel, who put him in handcuffs. He was reportedly arrested for 'assault with a deadly weapon', after which a search warrant was obtained to further investigate. The Wave Gods rapper's attorney, Alan Jackson later confirmed the news of his arrest, according to NBC News. Rocky was later released from jail after posting a bail bond of USD 555,000. Rihanna and he were recently spotted together for the first time since the arrest, outside a restaurant in Santa Monica. The singer also mentioned to ET that she wanted to be 'mellow and relaxed' amid her pregnancy, despite her partner's recent arrest.

Image: Instagram/@asap.rocky.lover