ASAP Rocky, Nicki Minaj & More To Headline Hip-hop Festival Rolling Loud New York 2022

Hollywood's biggest hip-hop music festival, Rolling Loud is back with an interesting lineup of performances this year to leave the fans enthralled. The highly anticipated festival is coming to Citi Field in Queens, New York this September, making waves with a starry lineup, as announced by the organisers on Tuesday.

Hold on to your breath as we reveal the names of the stars who shall be headlining the festival. As per Billboard, A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj, and Future are set to perform at the third annual festival, which will also feature performances by hip-hop heavyweights including Pusha T, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, BIA, Fat Joe, Fivio Foreign, Busta Rhymes, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Uzi Vert, Dream Doll and many more.

Rolling Loud starry lineup announced

The official Instagram page of the festival announced the names with a special post. This year, the festival will take place at the New York Stadium from September 23 to 25, and the tickets will go on sale at 12 pm ET on Friday, June 17. The tickets would be available on their official website.

According to reports by Music Times, the first day will witness a power-packed opening act by rap queen Nicki Minaj. The upcoming event will mark the 39-year-old rapper's fourth festival headline this year despite not releasing an album yet. Apart from Nicki, the first day will witness several performances by other singers as well.

The second day will kick-start with a special performance by A$AP Rocky along with Lil Baby, A Boogie with a Hoodie, Don Toliver, Busta Rhymes, Lil Tecca, Kevin Gates, Sheck Wes, Shenseea, Conway the Machine, and Soulja Boy.

The third day will conclude on a grand note when Future shall be performing at the closing ceremony of Rolling Loud New York 2022. The other performers for the concluding day include Big Sean, Pusha T, Ski Mask The Slump God, Saint JHN, Fat Joe, Oliver Tree, and Benny The Butcher, among other artists and musicians.

Meanwhile, Rolling Loud announced its first festival in Canada in April. The Canada festival is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 11 at Ontario Place in central Toronto, with the headliners in the face of Dave, Future, and Wizkid.

The festival franchise is continuing a massive year of success, and it warmed up for a loaded concert season with a standout showcase at South by Southwest (SXSW), headlined by Don Toliver and showcasing some of hip-hop's hottest up-and-comers, as per Billboard.

IMAGE: AP/Facebook/Future