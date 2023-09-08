Asha Bhosle Compares New Songs With Old Melodies: Ab Sab Kuch Khali...

Asha Bhosle celebrates her 90th birthday today (September 9). On the occasion, the music maestro looked back at their career in a new interview. In a conversation with PTI, the singer opened up about the songs of today’s times.

3 things you need to know

Asha Bhosle got her first big break as a playback singer in the 1952 film Sangdil.

She is a two-time recipient of the National Award.

On her 90th birthday, the singer will perform a live concert in Dubai.

Asha Bhosle talks about songs of today

In an interview with PTI, Bhosle spoke about old songs and how they are still a hit. She gave the example of Dum Maaro Dum which released more than 50 years ago, but is still “widely loved”. She added, “It feels good when people love our songs, even out of India and within.”

Asha Bhosle even reasoned why old songs sounded better than recent releases. She said, “It is because some of the old songs were very well written, well composed and well sung. All the singers would sing so well be it Mohammed Rafi sahab, Kishore, Mukesh ji, and others. 'Abhi, sab khali ho gaya hai' (Today, it feels empty).”

Asha Bhsole opens up about the ‘politics in the industry’

As the singer turns 90 years old, she looks back at her journey, which was not free of struggles. She said, “In every field, there's politics. In films too there's politics, so it is not easy. I believe a lot in destiny and I believe whatever is meant for me will come to me and what is not meant for me, I'll never get that. I faced difficulties but today when I look back, it all looks mazedar (fun) as I came out of it."