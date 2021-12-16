Asha Bhosle Enjoys 'beautiful Moments' With Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle; See Pics

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle was seen enjoying beautiful moments with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. The singer took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Asha Bhosle spends quality time with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

The duo looks adorably happy in the post, with Asha Bhosle captioning it, "Beautiful moments with my granddaughter". The singer, who is quite active on Instagram, could be seen sitting in pastel and a floral saree, along with Zanai Bhosle, who is wearing a yellow floral suit. The picture of them hugging depicts how strong their bond is. In the second picture, Asha Bhosle is seen blessing her granddaughter by placing her hand on the latter's head.

The Veteran singer was recently also honoured with the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, which she celebrated with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. She took to Twitter and penned a note of gratitude. Along with the post, she wrote, "My heart felt gratitude to the people of Maharashtra for conferring upon me the highest level of honour the state can award to an individual - the Maharashtra Bhushan Award."

Asha shared a video in which her granddaughter could be seen celebrating her big with sweets and cake. Zanai asked, "The government has given you the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, how are you feeling?" Asha replied, "I'm feeling very delighted as I have received a lot many awards, and this award is from my maayka, that is why I am extremely happy. I'm thankful to the Maharashtra government for this award. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

Recently, she was also welcomed in the dance reality show, Indian Best Dancer. The singer also shared the same to her Instagram handle. She captioned it, "For the first time of Indian Television, you will get the hope of tunes from the language of dance! I'm coming, Must watch."

Asha also gave her voice for a Marathi film at the age of 88. Not only in Marathi, but the talented singer has sung in almost every Indian language. After she sang a song for Hawahawai, directed by Mahesh Tilekar the makers couldn't stop praising.

Credits: Instagram / @asha.bhosle