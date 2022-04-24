Last Updated:

WATCH | Asha Bhosle Pays Melodious Tribute To Didi Lata Mangeshkar As She Sings 'Aayega Aanewala'

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony that was hosted in Mumbai on Sunday, April 24

Written By
Mamta Raut
asha bhosle

Image: ANI


Leaving the entire nation devastated, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at age 92 on February 6, 2022. The Nightingale of India was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital before she transitioned to the heavenly abode. Now, months after her saddened demise, legendary singer Asha Bhosle paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar at the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony that was hosted in Mumbai on Sunday, April 24.

Asha Bhosle pays musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The inaugural award was instituted this year in the memory of the late Bharat Ratna awardee and the melody queen of India, Lata Mangeshkar. During the event, singer Asha Bhosle remember the iconic Bollywood singer as she hummed to the tunes of Mangeshkar's evergreen song Aayega Aanewala. Reminiscing the sweet memories of Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's melodious tribute emerged as one of the major highlights of the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first person to win the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Sunday. While receiving the accolade, he was joined by Asha Bhosle and her sisters on the stage. The Prime Minister, after receiving the prestigious award, remembered Lata Mangeshkar in his inspiring thankful speech. During which, Narendra Modi also lauded Mangeshkar's exceptional tribute to the world of Indian music.

Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Mangeshkar died from multiple organ dysfunction syndromes on 6 February 2022. She underwent 28 days of constant treatment for pneumonia and COVID-19. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's demise was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar. The acclaimed musician was put on a ventilator a day before her death as her health turned critical.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. It is pertinent to note, Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for the COVID-19 and was hospitalised on January 11, since then she was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy Hospital.

 On February 10, the late singer's ashes were immersed in the Godavari River at Ramkund, Nashik by sister Asha Bhosle and nephew Adinath Mangeshkar.

Image: ANI

Tags: asha bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, music
First Published:
