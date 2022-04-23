Late singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left the entire film fraternity devastated. She breathed her last on February 6 and passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to COVID-19.

Post the legendary singer's death, her sister Asha Bhosle is often seen getting teary-eyed remembering her 'Lata Didi' on numerous occasions. Asha who shared a very special bond with her sister recently appeared on the dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5 that hosted a Lata Mangeshkar special episode to pay tribute to the iconic singer. On the sets of the show, the singer revealed the 'special' gift that she received from her sister 6 months prior to her death.

Asha Bhosle reveals the gift she got from Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters. In the promo released by the channel, the veteran singer can be seen recollecting some good old memories with her sister. Asha Bhosle shares various childhood incidents with the fans. In one of the incidents, Asha reveals that she received a special saree signed by Lata Mangeshkar as a gift. She said-

“Aaj se 5-6 mahine pehle didi ne merko bola, maang le, aaj tu Lata Mangeshkar se maang le kuch bhi. (A few months ago didi offered me to ask for anything from her.)"

The singer then revealed that she asked for an old saree signed by her sister. Moreover, she also showed the white coloured saree that she received from Lata Mangeshkar. Revealing that it is the world's most precious gift for her, Asha Ji said -

“Ye saree duniya ki daulat se merko badi hai (This saree is a bigger wealth than any wealth in this world for me)”

Asha Bhosle gets emotional as she remembers Lata Mangeshkar

Earlier in a promo of the same show, Asha Ji was seen getting emotional remembering her sister. The video begins with a special performance by two contestants dressed as Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. After watching the performance, Asha Bhosle gets emotional as she says "Meri didi gayi hai abhi lekin phir bhi mere sath hai (My sister has left this world but she is still with me)". The promo video also sees Asha Bhosle showering flowers on Lata Mangeshkar's portrait before beginning the special episode.

