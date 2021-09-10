Asha Bhosle Reveals She Wanted To Quit Singing & Become Homemaker During Her 1st Marriage

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has had a musical career that spans almost eight decades. The singer has given away various melodious and famous songs such as Chura Lia Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Dum Maro Dum, and In Aankhon Ki Masti. The singer recently turned 88 and has no plans to retire. However, this was not her decision post her first wedding. Read further to know more.

Asha Bhosle was 16 when she married 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle. In an old interview with PTI, Asha Bhosle revealed she wanted to quit singing and raise her children while she was married to her first husband. She said, "All that I sought, then, was to keep house and play the mother to my first-born Hemant." However, her husband did not let her take that decision and forced her to continue singing. Asha Bhosle had three children with Ganpatrao Bhosle. Despite everything, Asha Bhosle had no ill will against her in-laws and husband. She was rather grateful to have had her three children. The two parted their ways in 1960.

Asha Bhosle on her first marriage

Asha Bhosle reportedly did not have a good experience with her in-laws during her first marriage. The singer had earlier revealed Ganpatrao Bhosle's family was conservative, who could not bear a singing star in their house. She was a victim of abuse and was asked to leave when she was pregnant with her youngest child. Asha Bhosle later married celebrated music director Rahul Dev Burman in 1980.

Asha Bhosle on her retirement plans

Asha Bhosle rang into her 88th birthday on Wednesday, September 9, 2021. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Asha Bhosle does not have any plans for her retirement for music. The singer is dedicated to her work and spends most of her time practising music. Despite turning 88, the singer has much enthusiasm for her future projects. She revealed her live shows got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she still wishes to resume her live shows once the world goes back to normal. The Padma Vibhushan awardee also shared how she wants to sing "good songs," and last worked on a track for a Marathi film.

IMAGE: PTI