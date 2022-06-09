Asha Bhosle Shares Loving Memories Of Beloved Sister Lata Mangeshkar On 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle recently shared amazing stories about her sister Lata Mangeshkar in an upcoming episode of 'Naam Reh Jaayega'. People used to call them Didi and Tai, which was adorable. They had very different personalities and styles; Asha Ji was more outgoing while Lata Ji was a bit shy.

"I still can't believe she is gone. I still think I will get a call anytime saying "Asha, kashi aahes tu?", shares Asha Bhosle while sharing some memories about Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle remembers her sister Lata Mangeshkar on show. "I still can't believe she is gone. I still think I will get a call anytime now saying "Asha, kashi aahes tu?", she said in a statement.

Lata Mangeshkar was truly a strong woman and she always knew what she wanted. Her humble and down-to-earth nature was an example for millions. While revealing Lata Ji's belief, Asha Ji shared, "Lata di once read that if you wash your parent's feet and drink that water, you become very successful. So she asked me to get water, she got the plate, and washed their feet and asked us all to drink it like CharanAmrut. She used to believe that drinking that, will make us successful and I think it worked for us."

Asha Bhosle said the life of Lata Mangeshkar had a lot of ups and downs. She also said, her sister never asked for anything but only lived a simple life and the following incidents proved the same.

"Didi used to earn 80/- and we used to run our household in that money. We were 5 people, and we used to have many relatives who would visit us. Didi never said no to anyone, she used to believe in sharing. There were times we used to buy Kurmura (Puffed Rice) for 2 Annas and used to eat that with tea and sleep. We had no complaints, they were simply happy times."



In the 8 episodes show ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, 18 of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The show is conceived and directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios.

IMAGE: ASHA.BHOSLE/Instagram