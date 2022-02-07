The entire nation is mourning the unfortunate demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92. She breathed her last on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after weeks-long battle with COVID-19.

Several members from the film fraternity, who collaborated with the late singer, expressed their grief on the loss of 'Lata Didi'.

Mourning her demise, her sister Asha Bhosle took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture that featured both the siblings from their childhood days.

Asha Bhosle shares rare childhood pic with Lata Mangeshkar

On Monday, the veteran singer took to her Instagram handle and shared an old black and white photograph that had Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle in their childhood. The two were seen donning cute little frocks as they posed for the picture. Sharing the photo the Chanda Mama Door Ke singer captioned it as "Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I (heart emoticon)"

Take a look at Asha Bhosle's post:

The post left most of the fans teary-eyed as they took to the comments section and wrote, "Legends never leave us, no one can match her legacy!"

Another user wrote, "Hum sub aapke saath hai ma'am #lataji hum sub ke #dilo main hai hamesha raheygi."

Fans also urged the veteran singer to stay strong, as one of the users wrote, "Stay strong (heart emoji) om Shanti." Many other fans expressed their grief on the sad news.

About Lata Mangeshkar

The legendary singer was born in 1929 in Indore in a Sikh neighborhood. Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest one among her siblings - Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridaynath. She was often referred to as the 'Queen of melody' and has lent her voice to a number of songs for many decades.

The singer has reportedly lent her voice for over a thousand songs, across 36 languages. She recorded her last song 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki' composed by Mayuresh Pai, as a tribute to the Indian Army and the nation. It was released on 30 March 2019.

Some of her popular songs include Aisa Des Hai Mera, Lag Jaa Gale, Mere Mitwa Mere Meet Re, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, among many others.

IMAGE: ASHA.BHOSLE/Instagram